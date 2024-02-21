Why Is Free Liam Nissan Trending On X? Find Out As Netizens Blame Elon Musk For Parody Account's Suspension

Social media platforms have become a battleground for various movements, and the latest to gain traction is the #FreeLiamNissan campaign. The movement was sparked after a popular meme account, Liam Nissan, was allegedly suspended from X, formerly known as Twitter. The account, known for its comedic take on actor Liam Neeson's name and its criticism of Elon Musk, has garnered a significant following.

The suspension and the hashtag movement

The suspension of the Liam Nissan account on Sunday, February 18, was met with outrage from its followers. Many users took to X to express their displeasure, using the hashtag #FreeLiamNissan. They accused Elon Musk of being behind the suspension despite the account's promotion of free speech.

A screenshot of a post by Liam Nissan was shared on X, purportedly showing the reason for the suspension. The tweet, posted at 9:10 am on Sunday, criticized Elon Musk's behavior during a visit to the southern border.

The tweet read, "I still think it's funny how Elon Musk walked around the southern border for two hours with his cowboy hat on backwards and not one of his 27 bodyguards had the nuts to tell him."

Liam Nissan's response

In response to the hashtag movement, the owner of the Liam Nissan account addressed the situation. They clarified that Elon Musk did not ban them from X. Instead, the user left the platform due to "creepy a** threats" and joined another social media platform.

The user, still under the name Liam Nissan, wrote, "Elon didn't ban me, I left because of creepy a** threats. You can tell everybody that. now if you'll excuse me I gotta buy some mcnuggets and love my life."

The #FreeLiamNissan movement is another example of how social media can be used to raise awareness and call out perceived injustices. While the exact reason for the suspension remains unclear, the movement has brought attention to the issue of free speech on social media platforms. It also serves as a reminder that online interactions can have real-world consequences.

