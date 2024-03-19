The NCIS universe is expanding with a new show called NCIS: Origins in 2024. It's a prequel that tells the early story of young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the character originally played by Mark Harmon. Although Harmon won't be on-screen, he'll narrate the series and help produce it alongside his son Sean. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming prequel.

What are Leroy Jethro Gibbs' origins?

NCIS: Origins transports viewers back to 1991, preceding the events of NCIS, to showcase the beginnings of Leroy Jethro Gibbs as a special agent at NCIS Camp Pendleton. It will follow Gibbs as he starts his career, navigating the challenges and adventures of working on a team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.

The Logline of the show read The prequel is set in 1991, “prior to the events of NCIS” as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs “starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.”

Will Mark Marmon appear in NCIS?

While Mark Harmon won't physically feature in the series, his iconic voice will guide the narrative as the show's narrator. Harmon's son, Sean, who previously portrayed a young Gibbs on NCIS, joins the production team as an executive producer. Sean expressed his excitement about exploring his character's backstory, highlighting Leroy Jethro Gibbs's significance in his and his father's lives.

Key characters and cast of NCIS

Alongside a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the series will introduce a new character named Special Agent Lala Dominguez, portrayed by Mariel Molino. Dominguez, a former Marine, will share dynamic with Gibbs. Additionally, Austin Stowell has been cast as the young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, bringing his talents to portray the character's early years.

Where to stream NCIS: Origins?

NCIS: Origins is scheduled for a fall 2024 release, although the exact premiere date has yet to be announced by CBS. The series will air weekly on CBS and will be available for livestreaming on Paramount Plus for premium subscribers. For those without premium subscriptions, episodes will be accessible on Paramount Plus the day after airing.

As the NCIS universe expands with NCIS: Origins, fans eagerly anticipate uncovering the untold stories of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' past.

