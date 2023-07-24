NCIS: Is Mark Harmon planning to reprise his iconic role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs?

Mark Harmon, renowned for his portrayal of Agent Leroy Gibbs in NCIS for 19 seasons, recently delighted fans with news of a non-fiction novel inspired by the show. Partnering with former Special Agent Leon Carroll Jr., the 71-year-old actor is working on a book centered around the Office of Naval Intelligence, the predecessor of NCIS. While rumors circulate about a possible comeback to the long-running CBS drama, details regarding Mark's return remain uncertain. Nevertheless, his former cast members and network executives have expressed a desire to see Gibbs on-screen again.

The speculation surrounding Mark Harmon's return

Despite rumors, neither Mark nor CBS has officially confirmed whether the actor will make a comeback to NCIS. However, his former co-stars, including Rocky Carroll and Sean Murray, have hinted at the possibility of seeing Gibbs again. Showrunner Steven D. Binder and former CBS President Kelly Kahl also expressed a strong attachment to Mark's character, leaving the door open for a potential reappearance.

Mark Harmon's new book unveiled

Scheduled for release on November 14, Mark Harmon's upcoming book, titled "Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor," delves into the history of naval intelligence during World War Two. The book portrays the intriguing tale of Japanese-American agent Douglas Wada and Japanese spy Takeo Yoshikawa, engaged in high-stakes intelligence warfare before the attack on Pearl Harbor. Harmon expressed his dedication to unveiling the history and stories that influenced the creation of NCIS, shedding light on the often-hidden lives of public servants working at the highest level.

Mark Harmon's creative pursuits continue to captivate both his loyal NCIS fans and the broader literary community. As anticipation builds for his upcoming book release, viewers and readers alike eagerly await any news of his potential return to the beloved CBS drama. Regardless of the outcome, Mark's impact on NCIS and his dedication to unearthing untold stories leave a lasting legacy in the entertainment world.

