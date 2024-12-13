'Needs To Re-Find Order': Eddie Redmayne Teases The Day Of The Jackal's Future After 'Chaotic' Season One Finale

Edie Redmayne is already “dreaming” about the filming location of The Day of the Jackal’s upcoming season after a “chaotic” conclusion to the first one. Speaking to People magazine about the Peacock series which he also executive produces, the actor revealed that a ton of hard work has gone into bringing the beloved Frederick Forsyth novel to life.

"It had been a while since I'd done television, so I signed on without knowing how the thing would resolve, and the scripts kind of come in as you're going, so there was a huge amount of work that went into it," Redmayne admitted.

At the same time, he confessed to feeling glad and relieved that the first season managed to keep the shock factor and “abruptness” intact throughout the series, especially in the finale even though there’s been realignment as to which character survives.

"I think after that last moment, once he's got himself together again,” the actor said.

“I don't think it's about the money. It's about the meticulousness of the planning and the virtuosity of the scenarios," he added. Redmayne clarified that they won’t be seeing his character “on a lovely sun lounge” and living his best life now.

He’s not planned specific details of season 2 because putting out the first one itself was a mammoth task, admitted that he’s been dreaming of locations. "I'm like, the Maldives? Maybe Bali? I wouldn't mind some skiing," he teased. "But everyone is like, 'Okay, Eddie, can we talk about the plot?' I'm like, 'How about we talk about really beautiful places and clothes?'" he joked.

In the season one finale episode, Bianca (Lashana Lynch), the MI-6 agent relentlessly chasing Jackal (Redmayne), was killed by the latter at his home in Cádiz, Spain. For the actor, experiencing the “steely, opaque, and clean” side of his characters was strangely intriguing. Now that Jackal finally got rid of Bianca, the second season will mark a new beginning for him, opening doors for numerous possibilities.