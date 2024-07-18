New Vampire Drama Series Is In Works Based On Melissa de la Cruz's Blue Bloods Novels; Reports

The new TV show based on Melissa de la Cruz's best-selling Blue Bloods vampire novels is set to be developed by Paramount's Awesomeness. According to Deadline, the series will retain the title Blue Bloods, aligning closely with the novels' branding.

Jacquie Walters will take on the roles of writer and producer for the series. Additionally, the project will involve Richard Abate, Katie Newman Krandel from 3 Arts Entertainment, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein from The Gotham Group, and Melissa de la Cruz herself as co-executive producers.

The first novel in the Blue Bloods series was released in 2006 and quickly gained a large fan base. The franchise includes seven main novels, a short story, a novella, a companion novel, a graphic novel, and two spin-off series: Witches of East End and Wolf Pact.

Blue Bloods is set in New York City and follows a secret society of elite vampires. The story centers on Sky, a 17-year-old half-vampire who joins the mysterious Duchesne Institute just as an ancient evil vampire returns.

Melissa de la Cruz expressed her excitement about the project; she said to Deadline, "I am so excited to bring my beloved Blue Bloods series to life, awesomeness, Gotham, 3Arts and our incredible writer Jacquie Walters who understands my story and characters deeply. Cannot wait to see them on screen at last!!! LFG!!!"

Melissa is a Filipina-American writer who is widely known for her young-adult fiction novels. Her most famous work to date includes Blue Bloods, Au Pairs, and The Beauchamp Family.

Writer and Producer Jacquie Walters expresses excitement

Jacquie Walters, nominated for an Emmy in 2020 for her work on Just Add Magic: Mystery City, said, "I am thrilled to be bringing Blue Bloods to life with Melissa and the teams at Gotham and Awesomeness."

Walters stated that it is a rare treat to work on a project with such a loyal fanbase, noting the enjoyment in reimagining the story for the present day, given its compelling mix of romance, mystery, and lore. She praised Gotham's passion and the exceptional vision of awesomeness, calling them a dream team to bring the story to the screen.

Richard Abate and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein also spoke highly of Melissa de la Cruz's novels and the upcoming adaptation in their interview with Deadline. They acknowledged Blue Bloods as a special book series that 3Arts and Gotham are carefully developing for television. Their aim is to replicate the critical and commercial success of the novels in the realm of television, ensuring that the adaptation honors the essence and appeal of the original books.

The release date for the Blue Bloods TV adaptation has not been announced yet.