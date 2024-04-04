Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa’s 2-Year-Old Diagnosed With Autism? Drumline Host Reveals

The Drumline host Nick Cannon chose an important day to open up about their child’s condition. On April 2, while many campaigns were going on to mark the Autism Awareness Day, the couple opened up about their 2-year-old son Zillion’s Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis. What exactly happened to Zillion Cannon? Read on.

Nick Cannon-Abby’s son Zillion diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa revealed on World Autism Awareness Day that their 2-year-old bundle of joy Zillion has been diagnosed with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder). The talk show host and his partner Rosa put out a joint post with the caption, "Today our family recognizes World Autism Awareness Day which is beyond meaningful to us because our amazing 2 year old, Zillion, was recently diagnosed with ASD - joining the unique energy of others like Niko Telsa [sic], Sir Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein and Michael Angelo, just to name a few dynamic individuals," and further added, "Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new everyday!"

The two also appreciated their toddler for, "His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters! We are blessed that God had placed such an amazing spirit under our guardianship and we have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly!"

They even posted a few cute pictures of the three together. Nick and Rosa appealed to the world to have more “acceptance” and “compassion”. Nick Cannon even posted a video with Zillion, celebrating Easter where they are dressed in Bunny suits while running around.

What is Autism Spectrum Disorder?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are a diverse group of conditions. They are characterized by some degree of difficulty with social interaction and communication. Other characteristics are atypical patterns of activities and behaviors, such as difficulty with transition from one activity to another, a focus on details and unusual reactions to sensations.

WHO even states that about “1 in 100 children has autism”. This condition is usually detected in early childhood to much later stages in life.

