How are Celebs Celebrating 2024 Easter; From Kardashians to The Beckhams

Easter is the time of year when parents take time out for their children to go egg hunting, and Hollywood celebrities are no different. It was a family gathering for the Kardashians while the Beckham family enjoyed a getaway! Check out these celeb easter celebrations that will make you go ‘Aww’!

The Kardashians

The reality star family is known for throwing extravagant parties on every occasion, so why bail out on Easter? The Kardashians is a large family with sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie and their many, many children.

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of her daughter True, son Tatum, and nieces and nephews as they painted their eggs, went hunting, and had a feast. As always, the decoration was too fancy and extra—in the most Kardashian way possible!

The Beckhams

It was a family affair for the Beckhams as they sailed away on a cruise dancing and celebrating Easter. David Beckham, his wife, Victoria Beckham and their kids Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper, and Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, were at the party. Son Romeo Beckham was missing, which his mom sweetly mentioned in the caption.

She wrote, “Happy Easter!! We love and miss you @romeobeckham!! Kisses from the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams.” The mom of four also shared a video of her dancing with daughter-in-law Nicola, and the caption said, “Love you so much.”

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and his partner Abby Delarosa created a “bunny fantasy” for their kids this Easter. In a series of pictures posted on Instagram, the family of five was dressed in pink bunny outfits as they enjoyed the occasion. And the dad, [Cannon], was dressed as a bunny himself!

They captioned the post, “@hiabbydelarosa and I created a Bunny Fantasy World for Zilly, Zion and Beautiful!!! Happy Easter from our family to yours!!”

Kate Beckinsale

The Pearl Harbour actress shared a picture of her wearing bunny socks while lying on a hospital bed. This isn’t the first time that Beckinsale has posted a picture from the hospital, which is concerning. But being treated for a ruptured ovarian cyst didn’t break her holiday spirit as she sported a cool-looking bunny sock!

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé is always up for family cuddles, even at the airport. The singer-songwriter shared a heartfelt post where the family was seen being playful and sharing a laugh at the airport. For Buble, the party begins wherever his family is, as they are always better together!

“Doesn’t matter where we go or what we’re doing. Whether it’s a Hawaiian vacay or the chaos of an airport on the way home, it’s always better when we’re together. We wish the same for you and your families this Easter,” Buble captioned the post.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, was prepping for Easter for the little ones. The author shared a video of her decorating the Easter basket for egg hunting, which looked packed with bunnies and goodies. The Pratt family seems to be in the Easter spirit!