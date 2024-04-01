'Happy Easter From Daddy Bunny!' Nick Cannon Shares Glimpse Of Easter Celebrations With His Kids

Nick Cannon celebrated Easter to the fullest by dressing like a bunny and spending time with his kids. The host of The Masked Singer shared sweet moments with each of his children and their mothers on Instagram. As "Daddy Bunny," Cannon made sure every youngster felt loved during the Easter weekend celebrations by spreading love and joy.

His three children with Brittany Bell, Golden Sagon, 7, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise Messiah, 1, appeared to have begun the day together as they eagerly opened their Easter baskets.

“Happy Easter from Daddy Bunny!!” the father of 12 captioned the sweet snap.

43-year-old Cannon traveled to spend time with his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, whom he and LaNisha Cole share. Cannon was having fun rolling around in his bunny outfit, while 18-month-old Onyx was looking gorgeous in a blush-colored dress as they spent some valuable time together on the grass.

“Happy Easter from Onyx Ice Cole Cannon,” followed by a red heart emoji, he captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon is a versatile Hollywood celebrity who spreads love and joy among his family. He is a popular television host, actor, comedian, and rapper who has hosted many shows such as Nick Cannon Show, The Masked Singer, America’s Got Talent, and many others. In addition, the actor hosted 7 seasons of America’s Got Talent.

Actor Nick Cannon spent the Easter holiday with Abby De La Rosa and their twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 1.

According to Page Six, the family held a full-on photoshoot with De La Rosa and her daughter styling a pink tulle dress paired with bunny ears while the twins sported matching green fits.

“@hiabbydelarosa and I created a Bunny Fantasy World for Zilly, Zion, and Beautiful!!! Happy Easter from our family to yours!” he wrote, followed by three rabbit face emojis.

Cannon's whole focus was on Alyssa Scott and her daughter Halo Marie on Saturday as they celebrated the life of their late baby Zen, who passed away at the age of five months in 2021 due to brain cancer.

They attended the Zen's Light Easter Egg-stravaganza at St. Mary's Children's Hospital in Bayside, New York.

A loving and sweet family shot depicted Halo beaming at her father as he peeked his head out of his bunny costume.

Moreover, at the event, his fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon (12), whom he shares with Mariah Carey; and Legendary Love, the 1-year-old daughter of Cannon and Bre Tiesi, posed for a picture with the Easter bunny the day before.

The Selling Sunset season 7 winner looked stunning in a blue frock, followed by Nick taking a break from the bunny suit. The American Son actor was wearing trousers and a white T-shirt.

Also, Legendary was adorably dressed in an all-blue Fendi outfit.

Concludingly, Nick Cannon's dedication to being a father is evident as he celebrates Easter with his twelve children by hosting joyous get-togethers. His commitment to maintaining family togetherness is noteworthy because it provides a comforting window into his private life in the face of media scrutiny.







