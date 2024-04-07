'No One Is Quite Safe': Longest-Running NCIS Cast Member Sean Murray Claims He’s Uncertain About His Future On Show

Actor Sean Murray talks about his uncertainty in the longest-running show Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) reflecting on its future. The show will soon complete 1000 episodes. Speaking to People, the actor talked about his journey on the show and the future of the popular show NCIS.

Actor Sean Murray talks about his uncertainty in NCIS

Sean Murray doesn't quite feel safe in his standing on NCIS despite being a famous show, as he was quoted by People.

"I think we learned this with things that have happened on the show over the years... No one is quite safe," he explains. "Obviously, being here 21 years, [I] have enjoyed, immensely, being a part of this show and continue to be incredibly grateful to be a part of this show, but you never know what's going to happen."

Though the actor doesn't want to say "anything's for certain," he says things are "really good right now" and the cast is having a "good time" on set.

"And I don't think anyone is itching to go elsewhere at the moment," he says.

Meanwhile, Sean Murray is a famous actor best known for his role as NCIS Senior Field Agent Timothy McGee in NCIS (2003 - present). Apart from that, he has starred in various TV shows such as Fall into Darkness, The Sleepwalker Killing, and many other shows.

Advertisement

NCIS will hit the 1000th episode mark

Sean Murray, 46, also shared with People that "even after 21 seasons" he doesn't know where his journey on NCIS will lead as the crime-fighting franchise gears up to hit 1,000 episodes across its five shows.

On April 15 this year, NCIS will be celebrating its 1,000th episode. While reflecting on why he believes the franchise has endured all this time, Murray reveals that he believes the "quality" and care put into building the procedural had created a strong foundation for the NCIS brand to grow.

Sean Murray talks about his NCIS experience

Sean Murray shared about his show experience to People, "A really strong ship was built very early on, and the show developed and founded strengths in a different kind of way than most procedurals," he says, adding that fans connected with the show and its characters "early on."

On his Instagram, the actor shared his recent moments with the entire show cast.

He continues, "It felt like a family, and I think that that family feeling and the world of NCIS is something that people really liked to be a part of."

Though Murray can't put an exact finger on the franchise's "secret sauce" for success, he says that the formula has spread out to different series. Since the OG NCIS’ debut on CBS, the show has gone on to birth four spinoffs in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia.

"Everyone, respectfully, has had their own sort of slice of the pizza," he explains of how the franchise has grown. "Everything's been pretty unique, I think, so it's really quite cool to see the way things have expanded."

Advertisement

The crime-fighting show NCIS airs every Monday at 9 pm ET on the channel CBS.

ALSO READ: NCIS Origins: Plot, Cast, Streaming Details, And More; Everything To Know About The Upcoming Prequel Series

ALSO READ: NCIS Recap: What Happened When Jessica Knight's Father Met Her Boyfriend Jimmy Palmer? Explored