NCIS Recap: What Happened When Jessica Knight's Father Met Her Boyfriend Jimmy Palmer? Explored

NCIS returned from its hiatus with a fun episode that introduces us to Jessica Knight’s (Katrina Law) father, Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao (Russell Wong), who works with the DC team to unravel the mystery of a recently used service weapon belonging to a missing agent. However, the amusing part comes when Jessica introduces her dad to her boyfriend and new love Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen).

Ahead of the episode's debut, actors Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law caught up with CBS News Chicago, where they revealed what's in store for the fan favorite couple. "We very quickly find out that my father shows up and that Knight may or may not have forgotten to tell her father about her relationship with Jimmy Palmer," teased Law.

Palmer was right to worry about Knight’s father. But first, they’ve got a murder to solve. James Chen, an undercover agent, was presumed dead after a Chinese smuggling boat explosion off Nigeria. Chen's DNA was found on a dead John Doe in Virginia, and his NCIS handler, Feng Zhao, is missing. This sends Knight diving for her phone because Feng's her dad, and she's extremely nervous that she can't reach him.

Chen's escape lifeboat is found in Lagos, linked to the dead John Doe, a pilot and smuggler who flew him and a Jane Doe to Virginia before being shot. At Chen's ex-wife's cabin, a dead Chen is found and a mysterious figure flees the scene. Knight tackles the runner, who smiles wryly up at her and says, “Hey, kiddo. I was just about to call you back.”

It was Knight's dad and he informs the team that Chen found a woman on a smuggling boat and was killed trying to help her. Feng doesn't know her identity, which makes the Swashbuckler’s Smokehouse takeout bags in the cabin their best lead.

The team plans to canvas the two closest Smokehouse locations, when Palmer strolls into the big orange room with coffees for him, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s dad. And then there’s Knight, silent and uncomfortable in the middle of the crowded elevator as it closes.

At Swashbuckler's Smokehouse, Feng and Knight multitask by supervising Kenny the manager who's reviewing security footage looking for Chen, and arguing about how Palmer might derail the plan for Knight.

Kenny and his pirate uniform come through with a shot of Chen and the Jane Doe, and outside the restaurant, Knight and Feng clock a man tailing them. They lure him behind the restaurant, where there’s a fierce hand-to-hand fight until Knight finally drops him. But he snatches a button off his coat and bites into it, dying instantly.

Palmer informs NCIS agents that a man ingested cyanide and commercial bleach, a Chinese Ministry of State Security trick, and used his knife to kill Chen. He retreats quickly, clearly still smarting from Jess not telling her dad about him. All eyes turn to Knight, who does a silent, hilarious flail before slipping onto the Elevator of Schemes and Secrets with Palmer and hitting the stop button.

His carefully polite mask drops as he whispers, “How could you not mention me to your father?” Knight tries to joke her way out of it, but he presses for the truth. Knight fills him in on The Plan: team leader, field office SAC, assistant director, and finally NCIS director. She's been chasing that her whole career, although losing her REACT team threw her off course. And while her dad might worry that Palmer’s a distraction, she says her life’s better right now with him and Victoria in it.

Palmer picks up on the right now part of that little speech, but Knight insists that he’s part of her plan. He takes her hand as she restarts the elevator, his smile less sunny than usua

The Knalmer drama isn't the only personal hiccup as McGee's DNA test reveals a half-sibling he never knew about. McGee is upset over his dad and asks Kasie for a confirmatory test. Kasie confirms the results and adds that Laren Redding was conceived using John McGee's donated sperm. Tim is unsure if he's ready to meet his sister.

Facial recognition from the video Kenny the manager pulled reveals the Jane Doe to be Dr. Mei Li, a food scientist for China’s Bureau of Agriculture.

A BOLO places her in a nearby motel, and during interrogation, Mei recognizes Feng. He defers to his daughter as the agent agent in charge. Mei explains she fled China after being forced to create horrors. But they were attacked before Mei can deliver the sample virus cultures to Feng.

The team discovers that the person with the adjoining door is the likely culprit for stealing samples. They discuss with the motel manager and suspect Kenny from Swashbucklers Smokehouse. Kenny hands the virus cultures to two suit-wearing men in a dark alley, but NCIS intervenes and swaps the virus with Swashbuckler Smokehouse chicken soup. The men plan to kill them, but NCIS intervenes first and saves the situation.

Later Knight tells Palmer about the offer to run an NCIS office 7,600 miles away. "I mean… we had a good run?” Palmer offers, not wanting to break up with her but not wanting to get in her way and very much still suck on the “happy right now” thing.

Knight insists she loves him and invites him to join her and her dad at the diner. Palmer sends her on ahead, claiming he’s got some clean-up to do in his spotless lab.

At the diner, Feng compliments Knight’s agent skills and says that knowing she’s happy in D.C. is all a father could hope for. Knight, meanwhile, hopes to see more of him after he retires.

Then Palmer shows up to be properly introduced to his girlfriend’s father this time. "I want you to know that I will always support Jessica. Always,” he says firmly. “I really love her.”

