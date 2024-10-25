'Not Afraid To Fight': Dune Prophecy Stars Open Up On Their Characters For The First Time; DETAILS Inside

Since the skyrocketing success of the Dune franchise, its prequel series, Dune: Prophecy, has become one of the most anticipated projects among fans. The narrative, which follows Bene Gesserit's origin story, has a star-studded cast that includes Emily Watson, Jessica Barden, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Chris Mason, Jodhi May, Josh Heuston, Tabu, and Charithra Chandran.

In New York, speaking with CBR, cast members Jessica Barden (Valya Harkonnen), Chloe Lea (Lila), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (Princess Ynez), and Josh Heuston (Constantine Corrino) spoke about the upcoming prequel series. "So, I play the younger version of [Emily Watson's] Valya Harkonnen," Barden said.

She further described her character as extremely angry “She is like, 'I want my family - we're supposed to be in charge.' Am I allowed to swear? She's like, 'F*** this sh*t,” she added. While Barden’s character has a bold front, Lea’s character is an outcast and “a bit of a loner.” She’s a teenager, so organically, she’s somewhat lost and sad about her fate.

“She doesn't know where she comes from. It's a big question for her,” Lea added. So throughout the series, she’ll work towards finding her purpose in life and what she could do to benefit the the sisterhood. Boussnina revealed that her character Princess Ynez is “the heir to the Golden Lion Throne” which comes with its responsibilities.

Hence, the young woman is pressured by the traditions of the sisterhood, which she must abide by, and the responsibility she must shoulder when the time comes. “When we meet her in the show, she is ready to live up to that title. She wants to be the future ruler, but she wants to do it her way, which is very much the character,” the actress added.

Despite being a young budding royalty, her character has a stand of her own which she is not afraid to fight for. “She's very much her own. She's independent, she's rebellious,” Boussnina added.

As for Heuston’s character, he struggles between living up to his father’s expectations while fighting his under urges, be it drugs, alcohol, or sex. “So, he's kind of just battling between those two things,” he added.

Dune: Prophecy is set to premiere on Max on November 17.