Olivia Plath Recalls ‘Power Struggle’ While Filming Welcome to Plathville With Estranged Husband and Family

Olivia Plath recently opened up about what she experiences at present while looking back at her interviews within the TLC series Welcome to Plathville.

The young and brave TLC star has now moved on and started a new life, after separating from her then-husband Ethan Plath. Read on to know the emotions of the reality star as she reveals the struggle in her recent interview.

Olivia Plath about filming Welcome to Plathville

The 25-year-old star who was seen in the TLC reality show Welcome to Plathville, was recently interviewed by Teen Vogue. During her discussion with the stated publication, Olivia spoke of “a power struggle” that she had faced with her estranged husband and his family.

She went on to express her situations surrounding her in-laws, and especially Ethan’s mother, Kim Plath while filming the aforementioned series.

“I would read critical comments (about me on the show) and I would immediately respond to that, like ‘no, I’m not the same (as Kim), you don’t understand,’ ” Olvia stated during the interview.

While expressing further, the TV personality told Teen Vogue, “Looking back on it now, all I wanted was to choose my own life. All I wanted was to be myself and live authentically as who I am.”

“I look back on the last four or five seasons of the show, which is four or five years of my life, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, who is that kid who cries in every single interview and is so emotional? What is her problem?’” the star added.

Olivia Plath also recalls how young she was and what she had to face as she went on to say, “I was 20 and newly married to someone who wasn’t ready to leave fundamentalism behind at the same time as I was questioning fundamentalism.”

In what way did the TLC series affect Olivia Plath?

Although being a star is a dream of many, it hasn't been the same in the case of Olivia Plath since the time she starred in Welcome to Plathville.

Venting out the emotional trauma faced during her young years, the TV personality said, “I had my whole life open for the public to criticize and critique, and I was a kid who grew up so sheltered from the world.”

She then added, "To be thrown out in it and have everyone watch me as I’m deconstructing and trying to figure out what being married is all about and dealing with in-law conflict. I look back and I’m like, sheesh. It felt very overwhelming.”

Olivia Plath and her ex-husband faced great troubles, with fans criticizing their situation during the show. The couple got separated on February 25, 2023, as per the divorce document, which was filed by Olivia Plath.

