Who Are TLC? Know More About Girl Group As They Win Landmark Award At 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Alongside Green Day

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards witnessed an iconic reunion. Fan-favorite ‘90s group, TLC was honored with the Landmark Award at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday. Originally a three-member girl group, Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas and Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins stepped in to accept the award recognizing their decades-old contribution to music. Chilli and T-Boz also put up a nostalgic show on stage performing two of their biggest hits, No Scrubs and Waterfalls.

Rapper Latto joined TLC during their performance to take over late third member and rapper, Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes’s verse in Waterfalls. TLC was honored with the Landmark Award along with the ‘90s rock band, Green Day. The rocking trio consists of vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong, drummer Tré Cool, and bass guitarist Mike Dirnt, dubbed as the ‘Saviors’ of alternative rock.

Here’s everything you need to know about TLC.

TLC’s rise in the music sphere

Formed in 1990, TLC was formed in Atlanta, Georgia with founding members Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, and Crystal Jones. However, Jones left the group owing to contract negotiation issues in 1991. She was eventually replaced by Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas. Hence, the group’s name is inspired by the initials of the three group veterans, TLC; Crystal was replaced by Rozonda’s moniker Chilli. The latter was a background dancer for the R&B group Damian Dame in 1991 before signing with TLC.

The girl group released many chart-topping singles like Creep, Unpretty, Waterfalls, and No Scrubs. TLC has won four Grammy Awards and is recognized as the best-selling American Girl Group of All Time. The album CrazySexyCool holds the record of being the first girl album to have attained diamond status and trail behind The Spice Girls as the best girl group of all time, per sources.

Unfortunately, Lopes met with a fatal accident in 2002. But instead of replacing her, Thomas and Watkins chose to continue as a two-member band. With their final self-titled album, TLC in 2017, the group has released five albums throughout their career. “We’re forever TLC, no matter what. We worked really hard building this brand together,” Chilli once told People. However, the pair have gone on multiple tours as recently as 2021.

Musical documentary TLC Forever was released in 2023 which delved into the ups and downs of the iconic band. TLC influenced an entire generation with their music promoting female empowerment and inspiring distinct fashion trends. One of the greatest musicians of his era, Prince Nelson regarded TLC as his “favorite group” at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards and allowed them to cover his songs, per Lifetime.

TLC crowdfunded their final album

TLC released their fifth album through a Kickstarter campaign launched in January 2015 as a newly independent group. Comprising of T-Boz and Chilli, they reached out to fans to collect funds for writing sessions with a producer and engineer.

As per reports, the goal was to raise $150,000 which the pair collected within 72 hours, and a total of $430,000 in funds. TLC’s campaign broke a record as the most successful and most rapidly funded pop music project on Kickstarter campaign.

Celebrities like Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Soulja Boy, Bette Midler, and the New Kids on the Block also offered donations for the TLC campaign. Their final studio album was released on June 30, 2017. TLC has established its name as a legendary girl group that fans shall cherish till time immemorial,

