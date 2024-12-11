‘One Of The Best Places’: Anne Hathaway Expresses Joy In Being Part Of Christopher Nolan’s Third Film

Anne Hathaway who has amazed the audience with her mind-blowing performances in many movies, such as The Devil Wears Prada and her recent outing, The Idea of You had sweet words to express about Christopher Nolan.

The Ocean’s 8 actress was announced to be a part of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming untitled movie, in the month of November.

Talking to Women’s Wear Daily, Anne Hathaway expressed her excitement stating, “I have so many feelings about it that I don’t even know how to articulate.”

The She Came to Me actress then went on to add that getting an opportunity to work with Christopher Nolan for another time filled her up with “so much joy.”

“I love Chris and Emma Nolan so much, and to be invited into their world [is] one of the best places you can find yourself,” she added.

Further talking, the actress from Collosal then stated that when she got invited twice to star in a Christopher Nolan movie, it “really felt like something, three felt like it would’ve been greedy.”

However, she then stated that this third outing made her feel “like I’m doing something right.”

Anne Hathaway has previously worked with Christopher Nolan in the 2012 movie The Dark Knight Rises, playing Catwoman.

While the film focusing on the tales of one of the greatest detectives and a superhero Batman, was her first time working with Nolan, she then starred again in Interstellar, back in 2014.

In the adventure film, the Dark Waters actress played the character of NASA scientist and astronaut Dr. Amelia Brand.

Deadline reported last month that Hathaway and Zendaya have been cast in Christopher Nolan’s new event film.

For those unaware, the upcoming and highly-anticipated film also stars Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland.

The feature is set to have an Imax release on July 17, 2026.

