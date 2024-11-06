Anne Hathaway Creatively Urges People To Stay In Line And Vote With THIS Sabrina Carpenter song

Anne Hathaway is surely very creative and determined to encourage people for an essential cause. The actress sang Sabrina Carpentor’s Please Please Please with her own twist online while encouraging individuals to stay in line and cast their ballots.

Hathaway took to her Instagram on November 5, Tuesday, and shared a video sporting a white sweatshirt topped with loose hair. In the clip, the actress mentioned hearing that there is a long line on college campuses. She thanked people for showing up to vote.

The Mother’s Instinct star then put on her black sunglasses before saying that she wanted to say one thing if they were currently in line. Hathway went ahead with singing her own version of Carpenter’s since, “Please, please, please stay on the line / Please, please, please, especially at UPenn and Temple just wait out your time / Voting is magic but also annoying / You waited out this long, let’s make it not boring / Oh please, please, please, hold the line.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Whoa… hearing there are massively long lines at colleges and universities everywhere but especially in Pennsylvania. Please stay in line! … MOST IMPORTANTLY if you are in line before the polls close, stay in line, even after closing time. Polls will stay open until everyone in that line has voted! These are your rights! Thank you voters!”

However, there have been multiple celebrities who have been actively encouraging people to stay in line and cast ballots, including Paul Rudd, who paid a visit to the lines at Temple University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to provide the people with water. His visit totally surprise people there.

Apart from him, other A-listers, including Beyonce, Jennifer Coolidge, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Jaime Lee Curtis, Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Wahington, Jessica Alba, Meghan Thee Stallion, Rihanna, Lea DeLaria, and many more, have been posting on social media platforms about the fact that they voted and also urging people to cast their votes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Feather singer has shown efforts leading up to election day. It was revealed that she has registered more voters than any other artist in 2024 for the presidential election during her Short n’ Sweet tour.

It can be surely said that these celebrities are making the right use of their platforms, which has helped influence their fans and many young minds. Social media is flooded with either celebrities encouraging people to vote or updates regarding the same.

