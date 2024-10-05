Anne Hathaway’s Plastic Surgery Rumors: Nose Job, Facelift, And More

In addition to her chemistry with Nicholas Galitzine, daring style choices, and public appearances, such as the Eras Tour, Anne Hathaway’s plastic surgery rumors are also becoming the talk of the town. Critics have been speculating that the actress’s dynamic transformation can be traced to a botched surgery that she may have undergone in January 2023.

Over the last two and a half decades of her marvelous career, Hathaway’s youthful look has garnered much praise. However, the 41-year-old actress’ appearance seems to have changed drastically. Has she indeed undergone cosmetic treatments or can the changes in her looks be attributed to age and lifestyle? Before we jump right into the facts, let’s take a quick look at her career trajectory.

Who Is Anne Hathaway?

Anne Jacqueline Hathaway is a prominent Hollywood actress, who has achieved several career milestones and won numerous accolades for her impressive talent. Daughter of Kate McCauley, a stage actress, and Gerald, a labor attorney, Anne was named after William Shakespeare’s wife. Hence, it is no wonder that Hathaway was always keenly interested in acting and drama, and had participated in many plays throughout her school life.

Her inclination towards acting has been heavily influenced by her mother. In fact, one of Hathaway’s best films was inspired by the play Les Misérables, in which her mother played the role of Fantine as the actress did in the film. However, her breakthrough in Hollywood can be traced 11 years back from the film’s release, to the 2001 comedy The Princess Diaries. In addition to Hathaway’s fresh and perky acting style, her chemistry with Chris Pine in The Princess Diaries 2 was widely loved and appreciated.

After a few consecutive family films, Hathaway reached a career milestone with 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada, starring Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. This was followed by some other successes such as Rachel Getting Married, Get Smart, Bride Wars, and Love & Other Drugs. Some blockbuster commercial successes that took her career to a whole new level include Alice in Wonderland, Catwoman, The Dark Knight Rises, and Interstellar.

While Hathaway explored roles across different genres, she eased into her metier in comedies and slice-of-life films after every interval. Films like The Intern and The Hustle are excellent examples of the same. Hathaway’s recent role in The Idea of You (2024) opposite to Nicholas Galitzine gained a lot of love from her fans, too.

The film and its promotional shoots and events were the last evidence of Hathaway’s appearance that seemed familiar to fans and didn’t ignite many rumors. Following that, the change in her appearance was observed by fans at public appearances like the Milan Fashion Week and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as well as her recent photoshoot for the Bvlgari Aeterna collection. Let’s learn about what the rumors about her cosmetic procedure have been.

Anne Hathaway’s Cosmetic Surgery Rumors

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

Many rumors about Anne Hathaway’s botched plastic surgery state that she underwent a rhinoplasty surgery (nose job). Critics have attributed this to the change in her nose shape lately, as it looks slightly enlarged and flared out than her previous photos. Online trolls have even mocked her appearance, making statements that she has a “crooked nose.”

The Idea of You star’s recent public appearances has further ignited rumors about her botched surgery by emphasizing on her upper cheeks. Fans noticed that her cheek muscles look pulled up, perhaps as a result of a facelift gone wrong. Some even noticed differences in the appearance of her eyelids. Others mentioned that her artificially slimmed-out face makes her look like Amal Clooney, referring to George Clooney’s wife. Read more to understand how exactly has Anne Hathaway’s facial appearance changed.

How Have Anne Hathaway’s Facial Features Changed?

The following are some observations about Anne Hathaway’s changed appearance:

1. Eyelids:

In her recent public appearance at Milan Fashion Week, Hathaway’s face looked very different, largely attributed to her eyelids. Her eyelids seemed pushed upwards a bit, looking fleshier than usual. Her eyebrows also seemed higher up. While some speculate this to be a side effect of a facelift she may have, chances are that her eye makeup tweaks in her eyebrows may be the cause of the change in appearance.

According to research, puffy eyelids — as in the case of Hathaway — can be attributed to sleep deprivation or poor sleep hygiene, which is quite understandable considering her demanding schedule ( 1 ). Moreover, Hathaway’s glabellar lines seem to have reduced a lot, which hints at some delicate procedures around her eyes and eyebrows.

2. Upper Cheeks:

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

While The Devil Wears Prada star’s youthful appearance, even in her 40s, has been widely appreciated by fans, people have recently noticed that her cheeks look unusually plump. This could be a result of hyaluronic acid fillers, according to experts and sources. Swelling, after all, is a common side effect of hyaluronic acid injectables ( 2 ).

However, some fans are still attributing this change in her look to a facelift — an aesthetic procedure that involves trimming excess skin, tissues, and muscle and pulling the rest of the skin taut, upwards for a smoother appearance ( 3 ), ( 4 ). This elective procedure helps smooth out wrinkles, thereby leaving the skin looking younger.

Further, her face does have some fine, vertical lines at the corners, near the ears. Even so, her cheeks and forehead look perfectly plump and taut. This is another sign of a facelift, as the procedure may sometimes involve pulling away one’s lines and wrinkles closer to the hairline.

3. Slimmer Face:

Hathaway’s overall face looks slimmer too, which is an indicator of a buccal fat removal aesthetic procedure. Following the dramatic weight losses Hathaway has undergone for her roles, her recent face slimming makes her look too thin overall, which has been frowned at by fans.

4. Nose Job:

Compared to her old pictures, The Intern star’s nose looks quite bigger and flared out from the sides. This, according to critics and speculators, is a clear result of a nose job.

Anne Hathaway’s Response to Rumors

The Princess Diaries star has stayed hush on most speculations and comments about her rumored cosmetic surgeries. The last time the actress had ever commented on a topic like this was back in 2010, when she said in a media interview that she had been contemplating a nose job, but didn’t go ahead with it.

Anne Hathaway’s Take on Beauty Standards in Hollywood

Hathaway has never had an emotionally triggered reaction to any harsh criticism of her aesthetic appearance. In fact, the actress has always handled critics and trolls very gracefully, without losing her cool. Despite having survived strongly in an industry that criticizes people’s appearance very harshly and has unrealistic perceptions of beauty, Hathaway has seldom commented on it. Moreover, the actress has embraced her own unique qualities and facial features, seldom conforming to the narrow standards imposed by others.

Has Anne Hathaway Gone on Physical Transformations for Roles?

The actress had to undergo extreme physical transformations for her roles in Les Misérables and Catwoman. In the former, she played the role of Fantine, an impoverished prostitute who had been a victim of tuberculosis. Due to the demands of the role, she the actress had to lose 25 pounds of weight by following a restrictive diet. For Catwoman, she had to follow a very rigorous exercise regime that took a toll on her physical health.

Anne Hathaway’s Before And After Plastic Surgery Photos:

Before:

After:

Despite the swirling rumors about Anne Hathaway's plastic surgery, as well as other groundless claims about her with the intention of spreading that, the actress has been notably strong and resilient. Not once, has she been spotted losing her cool or having an uncontrolled, emotional reaction to these trolls, which is rather commendable. That said, the actress has also been rather mum about her opinions on Hollywood’s beauty standards, cosmetic treatments, body shaming, etc. This has worked in her favor, considering the actress has seldom gotten into controversies and has maintained a dignified reputation and a steady career trajectory. Hathaway’s journey reflects not only her mesmerizing talent but also her maturity in dealing with delicate matters, which is worthy of respect!

