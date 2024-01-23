Oscar Nominations: Barbenheimer To Lead Race; Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr, Lilly Gladstone On High Bets

The Academy is all set to announce Oscars nominations for 2024 and we place our bets on Barbienheimer dominating the list. Poor Things, The Holdovers, and Killers of the Flower Moon are also expected to recieve major nods.

The ceremony which is slated to take place on March 10 in Los Angeles will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Before we have the official Oscars nominations list, here’s a roster of what and who we think could be in the Oscar 2024 race.

Barbienheimer to vie for Best Picture Academy Award

Nothing unexpected here! Barbie and Oppenheimer were hands down two of the most successful movies of 2023. The films not only made billions of dollars combined in terms of box office revenue, it also received critical acclaim from film critics. Apart from the billion-dollar film duo, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and The Holdovers are also expected to score Best Picture nominations for Oscar 2024. Anatomy of a Fall, Maestro, and Past Lives could also feature on the list which now has 10 slots available after the rule change a few years ago.

Cillian Murphy, Paul Giamatti, Bradley Cooper and more in the Best Actor race

The overall success of the film obviously translates to individual success for the actors as well. Cillian Murphy is the top contender in the Best Actor category for Oscars 2024. Joining him on the nomination list for the Best Actor Award could be Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Bradley Cooper for Maestro, and Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon. Barry Keoghan, Zac Efron, and Andrew Scott are also expected to receive nominations for their acting performances.

Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, and Lily Gladstone will lead the Best Actress nomination list

Emma Stone for Poor Things and Margot Robbie for her toy doll film are the two favorites expected to lead the list of Best Actress Award nominations for this year’s Oscars. Lily Gladstone for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, and Greta Lee for Past Lives are also expected to get recognized by the Academy. Joining the crowded list of Best Actress nominations could be Cailee Spaney for her role as and in Priscilla, and Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple.

Who’ll lead the race for Best Director?

Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig will no doubt score a nod for Oppenheimer and Barbie. The Academy is also expected to give a nod to Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Alexander Payne for The Holdovers, and Celine Song for her directorial debut with Past Lives. Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, and Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon are also in the race for the Best Director Award at the upcoming Oscars.

You can catch the Oscar 2024 nominations being announced live on the Academy’s official website and their official YouTube channel. Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will read out the nomination from 13:30 GMT.