In August 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta have joined hands on the sequel to the 1997 cult blockbuster, Border. Soon after, we reported that Sunny Deol will get back to the sequel to play his part of Major Kuldip Singh Chanduri, as the makers have locked an exciting tale to take the franchise forward. We also informed our readers that Ayushmann Khurrana will be the new entrant to the franchise and the actor will be playing a strong author-backed part in the Indian Armed Forces, followed by an update that Border 2 will be helmed by acclaimed filmmaker, Anurag Singh.

Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Border 2 to be Republic Day 2026 release

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that producers Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta are targeting a Republic Day 2026 release for Border 2 to be directed by Anurag Singh. “Border 2 is targeting to hit the big screen on Friday, January 23, 2026 – leading to the Republic Day holiday on Monday, January 26, 2026. Being a film celebrating the bravery of Indian Armed Forces, the makers feel that there is no better date than Republic Day for the arrival of this Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana film,” revealed a source close to the development. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The source further informed that Border 2 is envisioned as the biggest war film of Indian Cinema and the makers will be going all out to make a film that does justice to the legacy of the original film. “Border 2 has been in the writing stage for over a year now and the team has cracked a script that stands to the expectations that people would have from a sequel to a mammoth all-time blockbuster like Border. Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana are very excited to embark on this journey by the end of this year,” the source added.

Advertisement

Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Team ready to make India’s Biggest War Film

We hear that T Series and JP Dutta Films will be going all out to get together the best possible technical crew for Border 2. “A film of this canvas requires massive pre-production and the idea is to get some of the top talents from across the globe on board Border 2. All the stakeholders are well verse in the fact that Border is not just a film but an emotion and will be going all out to deliver an honest film to the audiences. It’s going to be the Biggest War Film of India,” the source concluded.

Even without an official announcement, Border 2 is already among the most awaited films of Indian Cinema, and is expected to set the box office on fire upon its release on January 23, 2026. Interestingly, the year 2026 also marks 29 years of Border, which was released on June 13, 1997. Over the years, the film has earned a cult status among the cinema-going audience, with not just the characters but also the music standing the test of time. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After the historic success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta gear up for Border 2