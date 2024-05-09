Bobby Deol was 'very low' during Poster Boys' narration, admits Shreyas Talpade; recalls Animal actor saying 'Mujhe confidence...'

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol made a massive comeback in the industry with their successful Animal and Gadar 2 respectively. Before that, the duo were having a tough phase in their professional careers. The two were seen in Poster Boys that was directed by Shreyas Talpade.

In a recent interview, Shreyas Talpade recalled the memories of approaching Deol brothers during this period while Bobby was under confident. Read on to know what he shared.

Shreyas Talpade recalls Bobby Deol being 'very low' during the first meeting for Poster Boys

During a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the Welcome To The Jungle actor mentioned how Bobby Deol was struggling and was without work for four years. He went on to recall his first meeting with the Animal actor while he wasn’t feeling great, and they ended up talking because of his low spirits.

He said, "Yes, that was a time when Bobby, especially, was at an all-time low. He hadn't worked for four years. And I remember when I first went to meet him for a narration, we just chit-chatted, because he wasn't in that frame of mind… He was very low. 'Maine kaam nahi kiya, mujhe confidence nahi hai, kya karun (I haven't worked in a while, I don't have the confidence, I don't know what to do),' he said. So, we didn't do the narration. Next day, I went again, and got through the first half. And then I returned the day after that and finished the second half."

He further recounted a visible transformation in Bobby after he was called for a reading session. Shreyas shared that he had promised him that it would be just the two of them and the actor showed up exactly on time, and to Shreyas’ surprise, had shaved off his tousled beard. “I said, ‘Now I see my Bobby Deol!’” remembered Shreyas.

Heaping praise on both the Deol brothers, he highlighted their dedication to the filming. The Om Shanti Om actor dismissed stories citing Sunny Deol's ‘schedules would go on forever’ and remarked ‘It was nothing like that’

“We finished the film in 30 days. His work was for 26 days. We had a 7 am shift, he’d show up at 6:30, get ready in five minutes, and we’d be shooting on time,” he said.

Helmed by Shreyas Talpade, Poster Boys was released in 2017 and starred him, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri among others in key roles.

