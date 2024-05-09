The Undertaker faced CM Punk at WrestleMania 29, making it his final win until the streak was broken the following year against Brock Lesnar. The clash between The Best in the World and The Phenom at the Showcase of Immortals gave us numerous memorable moments.

On the latest episode of The Undertaker's podcast, Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway, he called back a hilarious story involving former American President Donald Trump.

The Deadman mentioned that he teased his friend David for his big head. When CM Punk put Undertaker on the announce table to hit an elbow drop, a photo captured the big moment, where David was visible in the background. However, the best part of the picture was seeing Donald Trump positioned right behind David.

The billionaire was trying to catch a glimpse of the match over David's big head. Although David's presence didn't shadow everything, he did cause a problem for Trump in attendance.

Donald Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer and has a history with the company

Just in case you didn't know, the 45th president of the United States is also a WWE Hall of Famer, receiving the honor in 2013. His relationship with WWE began in the late 1980s. In the storyline, WWE labeled Atlantic City Convention Hall, the venue for WrestleMania 4 and WrestleMania 5, as the Trump Plaza. The businessman attended the Show of Shows both years. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Fast forward almost two decades later, the most significant WWE appearance of Donald Trump was at WrestleMania 23. He had a feud with former WWE Chairman and owner, Vince McMahon, dubbing the rivalry as the Battle of Billionaires because both men were billionaires.

As they couldn't wrestle each other directly, they each had representatives. While Lashley was in Donald Trump's camp, Umaga was on the side of Vince McMahon. With Lashley's victory, Donald Trump won the Battle of Billionaires and shaved Vince's head in the ring.

A couple of years later, Trump was involved in a storyline, where he purchased WWE RAW, running it commercial-free, but Vince later reclaimed the ownership. Ultimately, he became a WWE Hall of Famer in 2013. Donald Trump hasn't appeared in WWE since diving into politics.

ALSO READ: The Undertaker Calls THIS Wrestler One Of The Best Performers in WWE; Check Out What The Deadman Said