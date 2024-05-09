WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her cricket ball-inspired outfit during Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions; you can’t miss Rajkummar Rao’s reaction

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are all set to enthrall audiences with their next project titled Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The makers recently released new posters from the highly-anticipated sports drama, finally showcasing a clear glimpse of the lead actors and their dynamics.

Now, on May 9, 2024, the duo stepped out for a promotional event in the city. Both Janhvi and Rao looked effortlessly sexy and dapper in their outfits, but what truly stood out was Rajkummar Rao's surprising reaction to Janhvi Kapoor's dress.

Rajkummar Rao's priceless reaction to Janhvi Kapoor's dress

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi made an appearance in the city for a promotional event. Janhvi Kapoor donned a stunning blood-red cut-out dress featuring a distinctive cricket ball design on the strap inspired by her upcoming sports drama movie. Rajkummar Rao, her co-star, playfully reacted to the unique dress, drawing attention from the photographers.

Check out the video here:

About Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

On May 8, the makers of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi shared new posters from the upcoming movie on their social media handles. One poster showed Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao wearing their Indian jerseys and standing close to each other. They sported huge smiles, and the Indian flag could be seen painted on their faces.

In the caption alongside her Instagram post, Janhvi wrote, “Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life. cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao on the work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan and she also made a cameo in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and a special appearance in the Heart Throb song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Up next, Kapoor will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.

She also has Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan and Uljah in her kitty. Kapoor is also set to star alongside Jr NTR in Devara Part One.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Bheed and is currently gearing up for the release of his next titled Srikanth. The actor will also reprise his role alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2.

