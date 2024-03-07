Biggest Winners And Losers Of 2024 Award Season As Oscars Approach: From Oppenheimer To Maestro

The Academy Awards are just around the corner, raising their curtains on March 10th. It has been a wholesome season of awards, as the films have battled it out at the ceremonies to reach the top.

Before the Oscars, here’s a look at the movies that bagged the maximum number of trophies across the award show, as well as those that were not recognized despite having high hopes. From Oppenheimer killing it at the stage to Bradley Cooper’s Maestro left behind in the race, have a peek.

Biggest Winners Of 2024

1. Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer swept the awards season by getting their hands on most trophies across the ceremonies. The winning streak began with the Golden Globes, where the film won in five categories. Cillian Murphy led the best actor list, while Nolan won best director. The streak continued across the BAFTAs, too, as the story of Robert Oppenheimer grabbed seven awards. It was also a big win for the film at the SAG Awards. With the Oscars approaching, watching if the team could continue with the winning spirit would be interesting.

2. Lily Gladstone

The Killers of the Flower Moon’s leading lady emerged as a winner in the best actress category in multiple award ceremonies. Lily Gladstone picked up a total of four awards for her character, Mollie Burkhart, in the film. Gladstone left behind all the other nominations as she grabbed the SAG Awards, a Golden Globe, and the Gotham Awards and was also recognized for her work at the National Board of Review. The actress had been competing against Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, and Carey Mulligan, amongst others. The next target would surely be the Oscars.

3. The Bear

The Bear leads the TV categories in most of the award shows. The comedy-drama series won at all the major ceremonies, including the Emmy Awards, SAGs, Golden Globes, and Critic’s Choice, among others. Ayo Edibiri was considered the winner in the supporting actress categories across the show, while Jeremy Allen White led in the best actor category. The show as a whole, too, won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys and Golden Globes.

4. Poor Things

Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo starrer won big awards at the shows. Poor Things stood strong against Oppenheimer in most of the award nominations. The movie bagged multiple accolades, including Critic's Choice, the BAFTA Awards, and the Golden Globes. The most trophies the movie cast members picked up were at the BAFTAs, where Emma Stone got her hands on the Best Actress award. The film will be in the spotlight among the other nobles as it managed to grab eleven nominations at the Oscars.

5. Da'Vine Joy Randolph

The Holdovers was one of the films in the spotlight at the award ceremonies. Though the movie did not do too well at the shows, Da’Vine Joy Randolph stood out among them all. The actress was awarded the Best Supporting Role category at the Astra Film Awards, the BAFTAs, the SAGs, and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The actress’s performance as a grieving mother in the film also got her a nod at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Biggest Losers Of 2024

1. Ryan Gosling

The Barbie movie has faced quite a few losses at the award ceremonies, including Ryan Gosling, who was nominated in most categories in the supporting role. Global audiences adored Gosling's portrayal of Ken, but the actor has yet to accept a single award. The actor will be eyeing the Oscars, as the panel has given him a nod for the nominations list. This is not the first nomination for Gosling at the Oscars, as he had received three nominations previously.

2. Maestro

Bradley Cooper’s Maestro has faced disappointment this season as the film could not grab a single award. Though the audience and critics both praised the film, the award show judging panel was unimpressed. Cooper, too, was up at the nominations for the best actor-director categories but lost most of them to Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The film has bagged seven nominations at the Academy Awards, and the actor would look forward to it.

3. Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The comedy-drama series that followed the story of one of the first female comics was up for nominations at multiple award shows. While the previous seasons of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel picked up various awards, the final season was left behind at the ceremonies. The Bear gave tough competition to the series by bagging most of the awards from the hands of the show. Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein were the two ladies on the selection list, while the other cast members were ruled out.

4. Only Murders In The Building

With Meryl Streep joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building, the show grabbed the attention of the viewers at the award ceremony. However, the comedy-thriller show couldn’t step up on the stage to pick up a single trophy. The Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez starrer was up for nominations at Critics Choice, the SAG Awards, and the Golden Globes. Paul Rudd entered the show to add spice to the mystery and laughs.

5. Leonardo DiCaprio

While the Killers of the Flower Moon's leading lady emerged as the winner in multiple award shows, Leonardo DiCaprio missed his chance of picking up the trophies. DiCaprio bagged nominations at all the major ceremonies but lost them to Cillian Murphy and the Poor Things' cast. The actor's performance was warmly received by viewers all over the world. However, the Wolf of Wall Street actor was also snubbed from the Oscar nominations.

