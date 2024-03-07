Oscars 2024 Predictions: Pinkvilla Picks Victors Of The Top 6 Categories

The stage is all set for the 2024 Oscars. The prestigious award ceremony will hand out the coveted gold statuettes on Sunday, March 10.

Having some free time on our hands, we thought it would be fun to try and guess the winners for this year’s biggest awards night.

Join us as we navigate the list of nominations to present you with a possible winners list of the top categories of the Illustrious Oscars gala.

Best Picture

Who will win: Oppenheimer

One does not have to be a film critic or awards category expert to predict that this Christopher Nolan masterpiece, which has effortlessly dominated the entire 2024 awards season, is poised to triumph in this category.

Other Contenders: Joining Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer as a contender in his category are Barbie, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Maestro, Poor Things, Past Lives, and The Zone of Interest.

Best Director

Who will win: Christopher Nolan

Nolan is set to break his winless streak in this category this year. The director who was nominated twice before in the category, for The Dark Knight and Inception, is all set to take home the little gold man at this year's Oscars, courtesy of Oppenheimer.

Other Contenders: Joining Nolan on the list of Best Director nominees are Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), and Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Actor

Who will win: Cillian Murphy for his titular role in Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy won in this category at the 2024 BAFTAs and SAG Awards and he’ll win again at the upcoming Oscars. However, not without facing stiff competition from Paul Giamatti, who won the 2024 Critics Choice Best Actor Award for playing the broody history professor in The Holdovers.

Other Contenders: Besides the two, Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), and Jeffrey Wright (America Fiction) also feature on the Best Leading Actor Oscars nomination list.

Best Actress

Who will win: Emma Stone, for her excellent performance in Poor Things

Stone reigned in this category at every major award ceremony this season, winning at the BAFTAs, Critics Choice, and Golden Globes, thus making her a favorite pick to win in the category at the Oscars as well. The actress should, however, be prepared for some head-butting with Lily Gladstone, who is an equally strong contender in the category, thanks to her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Other Contenders: Joining the two on the list of Best Actress nominations are Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), and Annette Bening (Nyad).

Best Supporting Actor

Who will win: Robert Downey Jr. for playing Lewis Strauss, the arch-nemesis of Murphy’s titular character J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer

Downey Jr. has been a sure-shot winner for Oppenheimer at every precursor awards ceremony this award season. He is very likely to carry that trajectory forward on Sunday as well.

Other Contenders: Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction).

Best Supporting Actress

Who will win: Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her performance in The Holdovers

The actress has triumphed in the category at every awards event this year, leading up to the 96th Oscars.

Other Contenders: America Ferrera (Barbie), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Jodi Foster (Nyad), and Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer).

Barbie fans need not be disappointed just yet. The film remains a top contender in the Best Costume Design, Production Design, and Original Song Category. Oppenheimer, too, could clinch a few more accolades including Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, and Best Cinematography. Bradley Cooper’s Maestro hopes for recognition in the Makeup and Hairstyling category, while The Zone of Interest and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse could win the Best International Feature and Best Animated Feature prizes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the 2024 Oscars.