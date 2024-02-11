ABC's hit sitcom Abbott Elementary has just been renewed for a fourth season, bringing more laughs and fun to fans. The news was shared by actor William Stanford Davis, who plays the quirky janitor Mr. Johnson, at a Television Critics Association panel.

ABC also shared the news on Instagram with the caption, Because we all deserve a little more Abbott in our lives. (Yellow heart emoji) #AbbottElementary will be coming back for Season 4!

The news made fans on social media buzzing with excitement. One fan wrote in the comment, "MY GOD YESSSSSS, LETS MAKE THAT AS MANY AS WE CAN SQUEEZE OUT," while a second one chimed in, "They should say 4-5-6," and a third one added, "Let’s get 10 seasons," expressing that the show should continue with more seasons, while another one excitedly wrote, "Yes let’s keep going we are not done yet!"

Creator and executive producer Quinta Brunson, fresh off her historic Emmy win, expressed her emotional connection to the show, highlighting its significance as a genre that shaped her artistic journey. The series has received widespread acclaim, earning seven nominations at the Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nods for Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Abbott Elementary has been a ratings success for ABC, becoming their top multiplatform series and boasting the strongest season average for a comedy since 2019-2020. Season 3, which premiered in February, introduced new characters portrayed by Josh Segarra, Kimia Behpoornia, and Benjamin Norris, shaking up the dynamics at Abbott Elementary.

Stars Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter teased exciting surprises in the upcoming season, promising unexpected twists and new developments for the beloved characters. Fans can catch all the comedy and drama of Abbott Elementary on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

