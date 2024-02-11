Abbott Elementary QUIZ: Are you a big fan of Quinta Brunson’s hit sitcom? Find Out!

Abbott Elementary is undoubtedly one of the most popular sitcoms of recent times. Created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars in the show as teacher Janine Teagues, the mockumentary revolves around the fictional Abbott Elementary school and its group of dedicated teachers who are determined to help their students succeed in their lives against all the odds piled against them.

The series first premiered on December 7, 2021, and garnered immense critical acclaim as well strong viewership records. The show earned 15 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations and won a total of four, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Brunson. It also received the the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2023. The third season of Abbott Elementary premiered on February 7, 2024. Three days later, the show was renewed for the fourth season, much to the joy of its dedicated fanbase.



Thus, in order to celebrate the release of the third season and the renewal of the fourth season of the hit ABC sitcom, we’ve created a quiz and if you think you are an Abbott Elementary superfan, take this quiz to check if you remember all the interesting trivia related to the show.

