Top 10 Most Popular John Cena Movies And TV Shows

John Cena has not just made a name for himself in the WWE but also in Hollywood. Due to his bulky appearance and acting skills he has done a set of good movies and shows,which are the best to watch?

By Khushi Mishra
Published on Feb 11, 2024  |  03:58 PM IST |  410
IMDb
John Cena (Via IMDb)

John Cena is not only known for his achievements at WWE, but also as an actor. With a calm face and a well built body, he makes a good fit for various types of roles. The wrestler turned actor has great passion for acting and keeps trying various genres. Apart from being a part of various wrestling shows, John Cena now takes up roles in TV shows and movies too. But what are the 10 best John Cena movies and TV shows? Find out. 

1.Total Bellas


Release Date: October 5, 2016

Year of Release: 2016-2021

Director: Evan Tarne

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Streaming On: E!

A reality TV show with six seasons, it stars WWE legends like Bryan Danielson, Artem C and others. The plot revolves around Brie and Nikki Bella who are not just WWE celebrities but twin sisters too. They speak about their happening lives surrounding immediate family and Brie’s husband-Daniel Bryan. 

2.Wipeout


Release Date: April 1, 2021

Year of Release: 2021-2023

Director: J Rupert Thompson, Rich Kim

IMDb Rating: 4.5/10

Streaming On: TBS

A game show in the sports-comedy genre, it is hosted by John Cena, Nicole Byer and Camille Kostek. There are two seasons of this game show. Various contestants navigate difficult and nearly impossible obstacles that have been designed to get an unpredicted set of crashes, plants and wipeouts that ends with a hefty cash prize. 

3.Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?


Release Date: February 27, 2007

Year of Release: 2007-2019

Director: Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick and others

IMDb Rating: 4.9/10

Streaming On: Paramount Plus

A show that ran for more than a decade, it had four seasons and was loved immensely as a unique quiz show. It was remade in Hindi as ‘Kya aap paanchvi pass se tez hain’ and had Shah Rukh Khan hosting it back in 2008.  The host quizzes adult contestants with questions from their school textbooks against five children as classmates who help the contestants. 

4.The Marine


Release Date: October 13, 2006

Year of Release: 2006

Director: John Bonito

IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

The action-thriller stars Kelly Carlson, Robert Patrick and John Cena in lead roles. John Triton is a former US Marine who ruthlessly convinces a gang of diamond thieves when they kidnap his wife Kate after she witnesses them committing a crime. 

5.Playing With Fire


Release Date: November 8, 2019

Year of Release: 2019

Director: Andy Fickman 

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Streaming On: Netflix

Starring Brianna Hilderbrand, Christian Convery and others, a team of firefighters are led by the Fire Superintendent Jake Carson. They are forced to babysit three troublesome, notorious, mischievous children who are separated from their parents following an accident. 

6.Daddy’s Home 2


Release Date: November 10, 2017

Year of Release: 2017

Director: Sean Anders

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

Dusty and Brad plan on giving their children the perfect Christmas. However all plans are ruined when each of their fathers decide to visit them simultaneously. 

7.Ferdinand


Release Date: December 15, 2017

Year of Release: 2017

Director: Carlos Saldanha 

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Streaming On: Disney+Hotstar

Ferdinand is a soft hearted bull who escaped from Casa del Toro after his father did not return from the bullfight. However as there is a turn of events, he is taken back to the place he escaped from. 

8.Sisters


Release Date: December 18, 2015

Year of Release: 2015

Director: Jason Moore

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Two sisters have lost contact and are estranged. As they reunite and throw a farewell party, it is a memoir of their family home before their parents sell it. 

9.The Suicide Squad


Release Date: July 30, 2021

Year of Release: 2021

Director: James Gunn

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

A Government agent manipulates supervillains to become a part of a dangerous team. The reward is a reduced sentence in prison and fame. The team gets sent to Corto Maltese where they must destroy a laboratory. 

10.F9


Release Date: June 25, 2021

Year of Release: 2021

Director: Justin Lin

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Streaming On: Apple TV

Dominic Toretto has been forced to put his retirement on hold when Cipher, the dangerous cyberterrorist, escapes with the help of Dominic’s estranged brother who is an international terrorist.

As the 46-year-old comes up with more entertaining works and challenging roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ:  John Cena WrestleMania 40 status: The Cenation Leader opens up on availability for biggest wrestling show of the year

What do people ask about John Cena?

What was John Cena's first movie?
John Cena first starred in the film Marine, which was released in 2006.
What was John Cena's last movie?
Freelance has been John Cena’s latest work that was released in 2023.
What is John Cena's most successful movie?
Fast and Furious 9, Dolittle, The Suicide Squad and Bumble Bee are some of the successful movies of John Cena.
What was John Cena's first film role?
John Cena first landed a role in The Marine but was appreciated for his role in Trainwreck and Ferdinand.
