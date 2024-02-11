Top 10 Most Popular John Cena Movies And TV Shows
John Cena has not just made a name for himself in the WWE but also in Hollywood. Due to his bulky appearance and acting skills he has done a set of good movies and shows,which are the best to watch?
John Cena is not only known for his achievements at WWE, but also as an actor. With a calm face and a well built body, he makes a good fit for various types of roles. The wrestler turned actor has great passion for acting and keeps trying various genres. Apart from being a part of various wrestling shows, John Cena now takes up roles in TV shows and movies too. But what are the 10 best John Cena movies and TV shows? Find out.
1.Total Bellas
Release Date: October 5, 2016
Year of Release: 2016-2021
Director: Evan Tarne
IMDb Rating: 6/10
Streaming On: E!
A reality TV show with six seasons, it stars WWE legends like Bryan Danielson, Artem C and others. The plot revolves around Brie and Nikki Bella who are not just WWE celebrities but twin sisters too. They speak about their happening lives surrounding immediate family and Brie’s husband-Daniel Bryan.
2.Wipeout
Release Date: April 1, 2021
Year of Release: 2021-2023
Director: J Rupert Thompson, Rich Kim
IMDb Rating: 4.5/10
Streaming On: TBS
A game show in the sports-comedy genre, it is hosted by John Cena, Nicole Byer and Camille Kostek. There are two seasons of this game show. Various contestants navigate difficult and nearly impossible obstacles that have been designed to get an unpredicted set of crashes, plants and wipeouts that ends with a hefty cash prize.
3.Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
Release Date: February 27, 2007
Year of Release: 2007-2019
Director: Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick and others
IMDb Rating: 4.9/10
Streaming On: Paramount Plus
A show that ran for more than a decade, it had four seasons and was loved immensely as a unique quiz show. It was remade in Hindi as ‘Kya aap paanchvi pass se tez hain’ and had Shah Rukh Khan hosting it back in 2008. The host quizzes adult contestants with questions from their school textbooks against five children as classmates who help the contestants.
4.The Marine
Release Date: October 13, 2006
Year of Release: 2006
Director: John Bonito
IMDb Rating: 4.7/10
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
The action-thriller stars Kelly Carlson, Robert Patrick and John Cena in lead roles. John Triton is a former US Marine who ruthlessly convinces a gang of diamond thieves when they kidnap his wife Kate after she witnesses them committing a crime.
5.Playing With Fire
Release Date: November 8, 2019
Year of Release: 2019
Director: Andy Fickman
IMDb Rating: 5.1/10
Streaming On: Netflix
Starring Brianna Hilderbrand, Christian Convery and others, a team of firefighters are led by the Fire Superintendent Jake Carson. They are forced to babysit three troublesome, notorious, mischievous children who are separated from their parents following an accident.
6.Daddy’s Home 2
Release Date: November 10, 2017
Year of Release: 2017
Director: Sean Anders
IMDb Rating: 6/10
Streaming On: Amazon Prime
Dusty and Brad plan on giving their children the perfect Christmas. However all plans are ruined when each of their fathers decide to visit them simultaneously.
7.Ferdinand
Release Date: December 15, 2017
Year of Release: 2017
Director: Carlos Saldanha
IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
Streaming On: Disney+Hotstar
Ferdinand is a soft hearted bull who escaped from Casa del Toro after his father did not return from the bullfight. However as there is a turn of events, he is taken back to the place he escaped from.
8.Sisters
Release Date: December 18, 2015
Year of Release: 2015
Director: Jason Moore
IMDb Rating: 6/10
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
Two sisters have lost contact and are estranged. As they reunite and throw a farewell party, it is a memoir of their family home before their parents sell it.
9.The Suicide Squad
Release Date: July 30, 2021
Year of Release: 2021
Director: James Gunn
IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
Streaming On: Amazon Prime
A Government agent manipulates supervillains to become a part of a dangerous team. The reward is a reduced sentence in prison and fame. The team gets sent to Corto Maltese where they must destroy a laboratory.
10.F9
Release Date: June 25, 2021
Year of Release: 2021
Director: Justin Lin
IMDb Rating: 5.2/10
Streaming On: Apple TV
Dominic Toretto has been forced to put his retirement on hold when Cipher, the dangerous cyberterrorist, escapes with the help of Dominic’s estranged brother who is an international terrorist.
As the 46-year-old comes up with more entertaining works and challenging roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
