'Quite Intense': Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson Addresses Scrunity About Their Age Gap

When two people fall in love, age doesn’t matter, right? Well, that’s what Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband Aaron believe. But when they got together, people couldn’t stop talking about their big age gap.

And it’s been 14 years now since they were together and people are still talking about the same. Let’s delve into what Sam Taylor-Johhnson has to say about the ongoing interest in their relationship.

The interest has died?

Sam and Aaron first met on the set of Nowhere Boy, a movie she directed. He was just 19, playing a young John Lennon, while Sam was 42, and the couple started dating after meeting on the movie set of Nowhere Boy, which she directed.

In an interview with the BBC’s This Cultural Life podcast, 57-year-old Taylor-Johnson mentioned that people used to be more curious about their relationships when they first started dating. She said, “People were really interested in us at first, especially since we’ve been together for 14 years now. It was quite intense back then.”

They don’t fit in the box

The interest was sky-high back then, especially because Aaron is younger than Sam. “And that sort of fascination, because he’s younger than me, which you know, we couldn’t really fathom the fascination. But I guess it’s sort of gone away a little bit.”

Sam thinks that people like to poke when they can’t figure something out. “People want to understand things they can’t, they want to pick apart when they can’t fathom what a certain love story that doesn’t fit in a box,” she said.

She felt that now the fascination had faded a bit over time. Taylor also emphasized that despite the more than 20-year age difference between them, they don’t really notice any gap in their cultural interests or references.

Sam and Aaron’s happily ever after

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson have been together for over ten years. When they first met Sam was auditioning for the role of a young John Lennon. Sam was instantly impressed by Aaron’s preparation and the chemistry was undeniable. They didn’t even need a formal date; a year after they met, Aaron proposed.

By 2010, the couple welcomed their first child, Wylda Rae, followed by a beautiful wedding in 2012 in Somerset, England. And in 2012, they welcomed another daughter Romy Hero. They combined their surnames to Taylor-Johnson, reflecting their union in every way.

Sam once said, “We’ve been together for a decade now, so I feel it is less of a conversation for people now.” And, Aron said, “What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties I did that when I was 13. You’re doing something too quickly for someone else?” Through thick and thin, their love has stood strong, proving that age truly is just a number when it comes to matters of the heart.

