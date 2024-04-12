Sam Taylor-Johnson Fires Back At People For Calling Out Her 23-Year Age Gap With Husband Aaron; Says They Are 'Upset With Their Own Sadness'

Sam Taylor-Johnson claims that the individuals critiquing her and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's relationship are "abusive" trolls who are "upset" about their own lives. The well-known director, who is 23 years older than her 33-year-old actor husband, claimed in a recent interview that their much-discussed age difference "never" comes up in their marriage.

She said to The Guardian , "I mean, it's coming up now because you're asking." From the viewpoint of those who are unfamiliar with us, it arises because, well, people will always perceive us as a bit of an oddball, but that's life. You simply assume that, at this point, it must not really matter after 14 years.

The director of "Fifty Shades of Grey" observed that their union has already endured beyond her initial union with 60-year-old art dealer Jay Jopling, with whom she wed from 1997 until 2008.

Sam added "Therefore, when you look at it that way, the age difference doesn't really matter.” She also shared about her distinct interactions with "abusive" people on the internet who have previously criticized her relationship with Aaron.

When asked about the social media commentary, she said, "It's just there, but it doesn't mean anything." She continued, saying that her kids didn't seem to "care" about the criticism either. "It is just people upset with their own sadness, with misgivings about their own life," she said.

It doesn't really register since they witness two happy, loving parents. All they see folks who are a little crazy or cruel. The mother of four said she has always maintained her confidence in her relationship with Aaron. She shares Wylda, 13, and Romy Hero, 11, with Aaron, Jessie, 15, and Jopling, with Angelica, 25.

It wouldn't have worked if she had been cynical for even a split second. “It would never have worked if I had raised any questions,” she further added. In an interview last month, Aaron called his wife "a great filmmaker and a wonderful storyteller." Prior to this, Aaron had acknowledged that the constant criticism of his marriage was difficult.

