How Did Logan Lerman Propose to His Now Fiancée Analuisa Corrigan? Actor Spills the Beans

Logan Lerman discusses proposing to his girlfriend Ana Corrigan during an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Lerman, 32, disclosed he proposed on a rowboat in Central Park, with Corrigan, 29, confirming their engagement in a November 21 Instagram post.

"I found myself in New York with no plan, but I knew I needed privacy for the proposal. It was a challenge to find privacy in such a bustling city," reflected the actor from We Were the Lucky Ones.

Logan Lerman's Central Park proposal and how his fiancée Ana Corrigan took the lead

Divulging details about his romantic proposal to Corrigan, Lerman revealed, "We ended up in Central Park, and my fiancée noticed the rowboats. Excited, I suggested we try it, only to realize I had no clue how to row. She took charge, and I ended up just sitting back."



Lerman noticed laughter and curious looks as people realized Corrigan was the one doing all the work during the photographs.

"I let her row us to a quiet spot on the lake, and that's where I proposed. It went really well," the Percy Jackson star said.

Logan Lerman's remarks follow a night out with his fiancée in Los Angeles, where they attended the premiere of Hulu's We Were the Lucky Ones on March 21.

Logan Lerman and Analuisa Corrigan coordinated red carpet style

The couple coordinated their red carpet outfits, with the Bullet Train actor Logan appearing in a black overcoat, black dress pants, and a silver silk shirt. Corrigan, on the other hand, chose a stunning black bandeau dress to make her red carpet appearance memorable.



