Who Is Logan Lerman's Fiance Ana Corrigan? All About the Visual Artist as Couple Attends We Were the Lucky Ones Premiere

Logan Lerman and his fiancée Ana Corrigan appeared joyful at the We Were the Lucky Ones premiere. Lerman donned a stylish black outfit, while Corrigan looked stunning in a form-fitting black dress, showcasing their coordinated fashion sense. The engaged couple stepped out for the Hulu series debut in Los Angeles, marking a significant moment since Lerman's proposal to Corrigan in November 2023.

Who is Ana Corrigan?

Analuisa Corrigan was born in December 1993 and grew up in San Diego. The ceramic artist is based in New York and Los Angeles. For the past decade, she has been creating art using various media, including paint, clay, and printed materials. After graduating with a BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts) from Parsons School of Design, she was eager to explore spatial design with a focus on material and function.

During her childhood, she frequently traveled to Mexico with her mother. She acknowledged that those trips instilled in her an appreciation for culture, which later influenced her artwork as an adult.

Although Corrigan was exposed to culture through her mother's road trips, her father's work with the Alvin Ailey dance group in New York City ignited her imagination. Back in January 2022, She told Architectural Digest that she saw the dance crew as “a window to real people in real life” that she didn’t experience on the West Coast, and she continues to draw inspiration from their craft when making art.

“Seeing people have such a deep craft with so many different materials that could be made functional but were still artistic was so inspiring to me,” she said.

“My brain was overwhelmed with ideas and options at a very young age,” the artist added.

Corrigan added that she was lucky to have parents who “always made sure I knew that being an artist was a career, that it was a real job,” and credits their encouragement for helping her understand the value of the arts.

Logan Lerman proposes to Ana Corrigan

On Thursday night, the romantic couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of the actor's new Hulu comedy, We Were the Lucky Ones.

The Bullet Train star was photographed alongside his fiancée, wearing black dress pants and a black overcoat. Underneath, he sported a silver silk shirt for some contrast.

Corrigan was dressed in a black bandeau that was tight at the top and looser towards the floor. Her outfit was complemented by black shoes, and her face was framed by delicate bangs pulled back in her hair. The visual artist chose a single set of drop earrings and minimal makeup and accessories.

This appearance comes four months after the 29-year-old ceramicist announced that the 32-year-old Percy Jackson star had proposed to her. Corrigan shared the news of her engagement to Lerman on her Instagram post.

“That’s Mrs Logie to you,” Corrigan simply captioned the Instagram carousel. "Love you sweetie," Lerman added in the comment section.

Corrigan’s post included a photo of a photo-booth strip of the couple embracing one another and a close-up video of the engagement ring Lerman gave her.

The engaged couple first connected in January 2020, but they didn't walk the red carpet until August 2022, when Bullet Train premiered. They were working long distances because Lerman was in Los Angeles and she was living in New York City.

Nevertheless, Corrigan ended up remaining with him once the COVID-19 pandemic struck during one of her trips to Los Angeles, according to Architectural Digest.

Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan celebrate New Year's Eve with close friends

Lerman and Corrigan celebrated New Year's Eve together on a snowy couples vacation with Joey King, who costarred with him on We Were the Lucky Ones, and her husband Steven Piet in January.

The 24-year-old Kissing Booth star shared a number of pictures on her Story around the time, one of which included her husband—whom she married in September—posing in their winter attire in front of a hillside. In the picture, Piet was wrapped in a winter jacket, his arm around King's shoulder, and he was holding his wife's hand.

Furthermore, she posted a picture of herself and Lerman's fiancée grinning for the camera, but this time Corrigan appeared to be on King's back as they posed together.

Over the past year, Lerman, Corrigan, King, and Piet have been together a lot as both Logan and Joey filmed a new Hulu series called We Were the Lucky Ones together in Europe for several months. Additionally, King and Piet went together to the red carpet premiere of We Were the Lucky Ones.

The show is based on Georgia Hunter's book of the same name and tells the true story of a Jewish family who, after being separated during World War II, fights to find their way back to each other.

In an Instagram post in June, when the series wrapped filming, King described the project as "the honor of a lifetime."

"I owe this experience a great deal of gratitude for not only the friendships it gave me but what it really taught me about life and loss," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Working with these people was a once in a lifetime."

Lerman commented "Love u" on the post, and included a photo of King in his own post from the series' set.

Concludingly, Hulu will premiere We Were the Lucky Ones on March 28 next week.

