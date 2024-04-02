Rebel Wilson Proposed To Her Fiance Ramona At Disney Land, But Won’t Get Married There; Here’s Why

Rebel Wilson has “enough Disney” in her love life, and Disney Land is OUT of the wedding destination list! The Rebel Rising author was interviewed by Today when she was asked about her wedding plans. The hosts, Hoda & Jenna, quipped if the couple would tie the knot in the same place Wilson popped the question. To which she replied, "Probably not. Probably not."

"We got engaged there — that’s probably enough Disney," she added. The Pitch Perfect alum asked her now-fiance for her hand at Disney Land on Valentine's Day last year.

Wilson and Agruma’s whirlwind romance

During the interview, Wilson, 44, reminisced about meeting her fiance, Ramona Agruma, through mutual friends in 2022. "We met through mutual friend who hooked us up via text. And then we started texting and talking on the phone — it was very old-fashioned," the actress revealed.

"And then I thought, ‘I have to fly to meet this wonderful lady.’ And then we got engaged at Disneyland on Valentine’s Day," Wilson recalled their romance.

In her memoir Rebel Rising, she spilled beans on her first date with Agruma at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. "I’m so nervous. I’m also worried that if Ramona and I do hit it off, I don’t have much sexual experience with a woman. And I’ve only had time to read half of the Girl Sex 101 book," she wrote.

And they hit it right off the bat, skipped their lunch, and chose to make out in the washroom instead. “'I think you need to come back to my house,' I say. I’ve never just invited someone straight back home, but I’m only in L.A. for the week. I take her to my bedroom. We just ... connect. It feels beautiful," said Wilson.

Wilson recalls her Disney Land proposal

The couple's connection was indeed special, as Wilson popped the question within one year of courtship. In the book, the Grimsby actress recalled the romantic setting with pastel rose petals on the floor at Disney Land.

She wrote, "Ramona sees the pastel rose petals all over the ground and the roses in vases." She continued, "I tell her how special she is to me. And then I get down on one knee and open the ring box. I end with, 'So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?' 'Yes,' she says through the tears streaming down her face," she added. Now, that’s a real-life Disney romance!

The couple might tie the knot next year as Wilson is busy promoting her memoir and working on post-production of her directorial debut film, The Deb.