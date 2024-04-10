‘I Couldn’t Live With Myself’: Oliver Hudson Confesses About Being Unfaithful To Wife Erinn Bartlett Before Wedding

Oliver Hudson gets candid and opens up about the early days of his relationship with his wife, Erinn Bartlett.

In a shocking revelation, during the most recent episode of his and his sister Kate Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast, Hudson said that he was unfaithful to his wife, before their marriage in 2006.

"When I got engaged, something happened psychologically, and I spiraled, and I was unfaithful, and I was cheating, and I was crazy," Oliver told guest Robyn Lively. "I never got caught," he explained. "I told her everything because I couldn't live with myself and get married and be married and have children with this sort of weight."

The actor further added that he had to get through something psychologically and feels that Bartlett is an amazing woman.

Oliver Hudson says he is a good man and not malicious

Oliver Hudson says that his mother played a big part in the situation as well. He further added that it's not about focusing only on a singular action, but looking at the entirety and full scope of the relationship. Although it may appear drastic, it is important to dive deeper into the issue and look at the individual as a whole, with their qualities, rather than just one isolated issue.

Hudson also believes that he is a good man and not malicious as he added, "I was going through whatever I was going through and we were able to sort of therapy and do all of it and get through it," he said. "And honestly, if that didn't happen, I don't know what kind of a person I would be. So do I regret it? I mean no, I guess not. I regret causing pain. I don't want to cause anyone any pain."

Robyn Lively asked Oliver Hudson in the podcast if he'd ever had any regrets

In the later part of the podcast, host Robyn Lively asked Hudson if he'd ever had any regrets, to which the star said, "Regret is an interesting word." Oliver. added, "I'm not sure I have many regrets because if I didn't, it was a choice that I made, whether it was a positive one or a negative one. I've made some horrible, horrible choices in my life, just generally. You would think I regret doing that, but I don't know who I would be if I didn't make that choice."

For those who don't know much about Hudson and his wife, the duo got engaged in 2004. After tying the knot, he and Bartlett welcomed three children together: Wilder Brooks, 16, Bodhi Hawn, 13, and Rio Laura, 10.

