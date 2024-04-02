'Rest In Peace Sweet Ollie': Law And Order Star Angie Harmon Reveals Her Dog Was Shot, Killed By Instacart Driver

Holidays and traditions like Easter bring together families and friends. However, the recent weekend celebration turned out to be a horrible one for Angie Harmon. Read on to learn what terrible experience the actress from Law & Order had gone through.

In an emotional post, the Buried in Narstow actress shared a horrific experience she witnessed right on her doorstep when the world was busy preparing for and celebrating Easter.

Angie Harmon lost her pet dog

Taking it to Instagram, she revealed the sad news of the passing of her dog, who, as per the 51-year-old actress, was shot and killed by an Instacart delivery man.

The incident that took place this Saturday was shared by Angie Harmon through a sorrowful post that spoke of the driver who "got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot (her) dog."

In this Instagram post that depicted the whole incident, the Agent Cody Banks actress even added all the pictorial memories of the family with their beloved dog.

Further continuing within her social media post, she wrote, "This Easter weekend, a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver."

The actress went on to say, "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded."

Advertisement

Although, as per the actress, the police officials had let the driver go, as he claimed to have taken this step for “self-defense,” the driver “did not have a scratch or bite on him, nor were his pants torn,” the actress from Seraphim Falls added.

Her daughter, Avery Sehorn, who was present by her side when the incident happened, also posted on her Instagram story, stating, "Rest in peace, sweet Ollie. This is not how you were supposed to go."

Action taken on the driver who shot Angie Karmon’s dog

Following the heinous incident, a representative from Instacart stated to PEOPLE, "We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

As per Angie Harmon, the driver who was shopping under a woman's ID, “shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, 'Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.'"

Responding to the incident, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Public Affairs spoke of the Police Department’s investigation with PEOPLE, "The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack."

The driver hasn't been charged with any criminal charges.

ALSO READ: Who is Tony Goldwyn? Exploring Life and Career of New Law and Order Castmate