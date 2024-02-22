Who is Tony Goldwyn? Exploring Life and Career of New Law and Order Castmate

There’s a popular saying that all good things must come to an end. While it might sound cliché, its truth is undeniable. In the world of entertainment and cinema, as actors bid farewell to iconic roles, the industry witnesses new faces, a new storyline, and perhaps new characters too.

On the eve of Sam Waterston's last episode as Jack McCoy, the next-in-line replacement to the Law & Order legend's DA throne has broken his silence. Tony Goldwyn, who will join Dick Wolf's mothership as DA Nicholas Baxter on March 14, 2024, wrote to Instagram on Wednesday that 'he has some very heavy shoes to fill' and to thank his new Law & Order family 'for being so welcoming.' Goldwyn, who also posted a series of images from the set (including the single image above), is Law & Order's second significant cast addition this season. Goldwyn joins Reid Scott from Veep, who joined the show earlier this year, as a replacement for former cast member Jeffrey Donovan.

Who is Tony Goldwyn?

Tony Goldwyn is an American actor, producer, and director best known for his role as President Fitzgerald Grant III on the ABC drama Scandal. Ghost, The Last Samurai, The Last House on the Left, The Mechanic, Divergent, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, and The Belko Experiment are just a few of the movies in which he has acted. Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House is the movie in which he most recently appeared. A few episodes of some popular TV shows, including Dexter, Grey's Anatomy, Six Degrees, Damages, Justified, Hawthorne, and Scandal, have been directed by him.

In addition, Goldwyn is well-known for his political involvement and Hillary Clinton support. He even directed an advertisement featuring other famous people to help Clinton's presidential campaign, including Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes,

Early Life Of The Star

Tony Goldwyn was born on May 20, 1960, in Los Angeles, California, to actress Jennifer Howard and producer Samuel Goldwyn Jr. His grandparents, writer Sidney Howard and actress Clare Eames, as well as film producer Samuel Goldwyn and actress Frances Howard, are well-established figures in the entertainment industry.



Goldwyn completed his studies at Brandeis University in Massachusetts and Hamilton College in New York, where he was awarded a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. He then attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

In 1987, Tony Goldwyn tied the knot with Jane Michelle Musky, with whom he shares two daughters, Anna Musky Tess and Frances Goldwyn. Among his five siblings, his brother John serves as the executive producer of 'Dexter', while Peter holds the position of president at Samuel Goldwyn Films.

In March 2017, rumors surfaced of a possible affair between Goldwyn and co-star Huma Abedin after they were spotted together at Disneyland. However, both Goldwyn and his wife dismissed these speculations.

Moreover, Goldwyn is a former president of the Creative Coalition, is actively involved with the Americares Foundation and is a staunch supporter of Hillary Clinton. Additionally, like many others in the industry, he disclosed in 2017 that he too had experienced sexual harassment earlier in his career.

It seems like the fans are looking forward to Goldwyn joining the cast of Law and Order as his

Involvement might significantly improve the dynamics of the characters and narrative, resulting in fascinating endings that keep spectators hooked on the show.