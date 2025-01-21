Richard Gere Says He’s ‘Happy’ With Wife Alejandra Silva And Their Kids In Spain; Reveals Her Qualities That He Adores

Richard Gere opened up about his personal life in an interview with Elle España. The Pretty Woman star, who is married to Alejandra Silva and shares sons Alexander, 5, and James, 4, as well as Silva’s son Albert, 11, said that their family is in their “momentum.”

“We are happier than ever," he added. He explained that his Spanish publicist wife is happy because she is living in her home country, and he is happy simply because she is. The The Agency actor revealed that his and his wife’s shared interest in environmental work is what keeps them connected and united.

The couple — who first met in 2014 after Gere divorced his ex-wife Carey Lowell — recently collaborated on the Sierra a Mar project in Mexico, among other initiatives, which earned them recognition together.

He revealed that working together for the greater good helps them keep their egos in check, and that’s when “true change” in relationships occurs. The Runaway Bride actor further gushed about his wife, praising her “open-mindedness and her genuine sense of gratitude.”

“Whether you consider it spirit or religion, love or compassion... it's infinite,” he said, gushing about the connection they share. Silva also spoke to the outlet about her relationship with her husband. She shared that the couple has been in sync with each other ever since they first met in Positano, on the Amalfi Coast.

Silva also revealed that they aligned their dreams and goals ever since tying the knot in 2018. “We are like soulmates,” she gushed. The political activist said that the couple shares the same values and perception of life, and she felt like they had known each other for years when they first met.

She believes that their reunion was due to the karma of their past lives. In April 2024, Gere first shared his plans to move to Spain during his interview with Vanity Fair España. He revealed that the biggest reason behind the decision was to make Silva feel closer to her family, lifelong friends, and culture.