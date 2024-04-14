Rick Ross Fires Back At Drake's Alleged Leaked Diss Track; Claims Rapper Got Plastic Surgery

Within hours of a Drake diss track leaking that finds him sending shots at Kendrick Lamar and others, Rick Ross drops his response track to Drizzy called Champagne Moments.

On Saturday, April 13, Rick Ross delivered Champagne Moments, an ominous response track to Drake. The song, which can be heard below, is in direct response to Drizzy's blistering diss track, in which he took lyrical shots at not only Ross but Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

On the intro, Ross alleged that Drake got a nose job because he didn't want to have the same nose as his dad. The Miami rhymer added that he unfollowed Drake on Instagram because Drizzy allegedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to French Montana.

On the chorus, Ross raps:

"Niggas leakin' they records when we speakin' directly

If we keepin' it gangsta, when you see me you check me

White boy, I see you

I see you, yeah, check"

On the second verse, Ross gets deeper, claiming Lil Wayne gave him all his juice:

"Always ran, another nigga had to write your grooves

Flow is copy-and-paste, Weezy gave you the juice

Another white boy at the park wanna hang with the crew

Pulitzer Prize winner switchin' up like dyed denim

Get incentives for all the killings while we ride rentals"

Ross also made sure Drake paid his dues to Birdmas as well as give more credit to the J. Prince-founded Rap-A-Lot Records, "You owe motherfuckin' Stunna your life, n****a/ Give Weezy some more money, n***a/ Give Rap-A-Lot some more money, n***a."

In the outro, Ross also revealed he unfollowed Drizzy on Instagram after he sent a cease-and-desist to French Montana, "I unfollowed you, n***a, 'cause you sent the motherfuckin' cease-and-desist to French Montana, n***a/ You sent the police, n***a, hatin' on my dog project."

It presumably refers to Drake's absence on French's latest record, Mac & Cheese 5. Drake was rumored to be on the song Big Pun, or Splash Brothers which featured Ross. Drake has worked with French Montana on multiple occasions in the past, including on songs like Pop That which also featured Ross.

Drake fires back at everyone on Leaked Diss Track

Drake has been awaited by fans since Kendrick Lamar attacked him in his collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin, Like That. A clip of a new Drizzy track called Drop And Give Me 50 has circulated on social media, featuring shots at Kendrick, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and others. However, the song could have been created using AI.

Almost immediately after the song appeared online, listeners began to speculate that it wasn't crafted by the real Drake. This is unconfirmed at the time of writing, and the song has now been mostly wiped from Twitter. Whether it's real or not, commenters are analyzing Drake's alleged bars to the fullest extent.

"I get more love in the city that you're from n***a / Metro shut yo h*e a*s up and make some drums, n***a," he seemingly rhymes, calling Metro Boomin out by name. "Pip-squeak, pipe down/You ain't in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down/Travis got you wiped down/Savage got you wiped down/Like your label, boy you Interscope right now," he also allegedly fires back at Kendrick.

He even may have addressed J. Cole deleting his own response to Kendrick and apologizing. "And that f*cking song y'all got is not starting beef with us/This sh*t been brewing in a pot, now I'm heating up/I don't care what Cole think, that Dot sh*t was weak as f*ck," he seemingly spits.

