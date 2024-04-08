'I Was Conflicted': J. Cole Admits He Regrets Dissing Kendrick Lamar On Might Delete Later Song 7 Minute Drill

With the release of his latest album, Might Delete Later, J. Cole seems to regret what he did on his concluding track.

Speaking about a fellow rapper, Kendrick Lamar, the She Knows artist opened up to his fans during his latest concert. Read on and explore the sentiments that were expressed by the rapper.

J. Cole about Diss Track 7 Minute Drill

Following the release of his recent album, J. Cole hit the road to perform at the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina. During his gig that was held on Sunday, where he was the headlining act, Cole stated a few words to fans.

Speaking about 7 Minute Drill, which is the last track of the album Might Delete Later, the Middle Child artist stated, “I’m so proud of (‘Might Delete Later’), except for one part.”

While talking about the track that was a response to Kendrick Lamar's words on the Future and Metro Boomin song, Like That, J. Cole added, “It’s one part of that shit that makes me feel like, man that’s the lamest shit I did in my fuckin’ life, right? And I know this is not what a lot of people want to hear.”

The No Role Modelz singer further went on to say, “I was conflicted because, one I know my heart and I know how I feel about my peers, these two n—s that I just been blessed to even stand beside in this game, let alone chase they greatness. So I felt conflicted ’cause I’m like, bruh I don’t even feel no way. But the world wanna see blood. I don’t know if y’all can feel that, but the world wanna see blood.”

Why did J. Cole release 7 Minute Drill?

The feeling of regression that the Work Out artist had expressed, comes from the release of the diss which aimed at Kendrick Lamar. The track 7 Minute Drill was seemingly released in response to Lamar’s words, which targeted both J. Cole and Drake following the release of their 2023 duet track, First Person Shooter.

During his recent concert, as per Cole’s words, the diss “spiritually (felt) bad on me.”

He also stated, “That shit don’t sit right with my spirit. That shit disrupts my fuckin’ peace. So what I want to say right here tonight is in the midst of me doing that and in that shit, trying to find a little angle and downplay this n—a’s fucking catalog and his greatness, I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherfucker’s to ever touch a fuckin’ microphone? Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I.”

