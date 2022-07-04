Best TV shows of all time & their IMDb rating

The popularity of TV shows is increasing day by day, as different OTT platforms come with a variety of high-quality shows every day. Even those who love watching movies have now switched to binge-watching TV shows to pass time. But with so many shows, one might have difficulty picking the right one, so here we are with the list of the best TV shows of all time.

Best TV shows to binge-watch

1. Stranger Things (2016)

The show is quite hyped these days as Season 4 volume 2 of the show was released on 1st July 2022.

Supernatural elements, comedy, horror, drama, emotions, romance - you name anything, and the show has it all!

Created by Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is for sure one of the best TV shows ever made.

Set in the 1980s, Indiana, Stranger Things season 1 starts with a group of friends Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will playing the game D&D, and then Will getting disappeared. While the three friends as well as the police try to find out where Will is, they unravel various extraordinary mysteries that can wreak havoc on Hawkins, Indiana.

If you are up to watching something that'll keep you hooked throughout, Stranger Things is the show to watch.

And don't think it's a show for the kids, because it's supernatural elements make it a must-watch for everyone.

With an IMDb rating of 8.7, Stranger Things is one of the highest-rated TV shows of all time.

Stranger Things has won 7 Primetime Emmy Awards and it's one of the most successful TV shows on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Stars: Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour, Charlie Heaton, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink,

Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Joe Keery

Created by: The Duffer Brothers

No. of seasons: 4

Genre: Sci-fi, Drama, Horror

Stream on: Netflix

2. Game of Thrones (2011)

'Winter is coming’ is a popular saying in the classic TV show Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones, also popularly known as GOT, kept everyone intrigued with its suspense, character development, and storyline throughout the 8 seasons.

The show is all about the manipulation and politics that powerful families get into for the throne.

Set in medieval times, this fantasy drama TV show starts with the death of the King and how nine noble families fight and betray one another to get control of Westeros. Simultaneously, the army of White Walkers is approaching them to cause damage.

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular TV shows of all time and has won 59 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Make sure to watch this show when you have plenty of time, because trust us, you would not want to leave your TV even for a minute once you start watching this brilliant suspense TV show.

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Stars: Sean Bean, Lina Headey, Mark Addy, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Maisie Williams

Created by: David Benioff and D. B. Weiss

No. of seasons: 8

Genre: Fantasy, Tragedy, Adventure, Serial Drama

Stream on: HBO Max

3. The Umbrella Academy (2019)

The Umbrella Academy is one of the best TV shows on Netflix based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

The Umbrella Academy is about five siblings who have extraordinary powers and are raised by Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

They come together for their father's funeral and learn about the shocking secrets of their family as well as the looming threat to humanity.

This is one of the best TV shows to stream and has won several accolades.

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Stars: Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tom Hopper, Mary J. Blige, Elliot Page, John Magaro, Justin H. Min, Cameron Britton, Colm Feore, Marin Ireland, Adam Godley

Created by: Steve Blackman

No. of seasons: 3

Genre: Action, Sci-fi, Superhero, Drama

Stream on: Netflix

4. Friends (1994)

Although Friends is a very old TV show, it is still highly popular worldwide.

It is one of the best comedy TV shows of all time and follows the lives of six friends Chandler, Joey, Ross, Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe.

This show is a perfect stress-buster and is an all-time favorite show of many people.

It will make you laugh, and a few episodes can also make you bawl.

Friends won 6 Primetime Emmy Awards and various other prestigious accolades.

Fans were waiting so desperately for a Friends reunion, and so a reunion special episode was aired on May 27, 2021, on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Stars: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry

Created by: David Crane and Marta Kauffman

No. of seasons: 10

Genre: Sitcom

Stream on: Netflix

5. Arcane (2021)

Arcane is an adventure TV show based on the rivalry of two sisters who fight in a war.

Arcane received a positive response from critics, with praise directed at its story, character development, music, animation, action sequences, and voice acting.

All in all, it is one of the best anime TV shows of all time, and looking at the success of season 1, Netflix announced that the second season of Arcane was in production.

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

Stars: Kevin Alejandro, Ella Purnell, Harry Lloyd, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc, Mick Wingert, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Spisak, Katie Leung, Reed Shannon

Created by: Christian Linke and Alex Yee

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-fi, Adventure

No. of seasons: 1

Stream on: Netflix

6. Money Heist (2017)

Watch an intellectual Professor pulling off the biggest heist in the world with his brilliant plan on Money Heist - one of the best TV shows to watch.

Money Heist, known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish was released in 2017 and follows eight thieves who take hostages inside the Royal Mint of Spain following the orders of a criminal mastermind who calls himself 'Professor.'

This is one of the best thriller TV shows and won a total of 36 awards.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Stars: Itziar Ituño, Úrsula Corberó, Alba Flores, Álvaro Morte, Jaime Lorente, Enrique Arce, Pedro Alonso, Kiti Mánver, Paco Tous, Esther Acebo, Darko Perić, Miguel Herrán

Created by: Álex Pina

No. of seasons: 5

Genre: Crime, Drama

Stream on: Netflix

7. Breaking Bad (2008)

Those who love watching crime TV shows must watch Breaking Bad as it is one of the best TV shows to binge-watch.

When a teacher comes to know that he is suffering from lung cancer, he starts manufacturing and selling methamphetamine to get enough funds and secure the future of his family.

Breaking Bad was lauded by both critics and the audience and went on to win 16 Primetime Emmys and a host of other awards.

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

Stars: Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, RJ Mitte, Anna Gunn, Giancarlo Esposito, Dean Norris, Jonathan Banks, Betsy Brandt, Jesse Plemons,

Bob Odenkirk

Created by: Vince Gilligan

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Black Comedy, Drama, Neo-Western

No. of seasons: 5

Stream on: Netflix

8. The Boys (2019)

With an IMDb rating of 8.7, The Boys is one of the best TV shows on Amazon Prime.

The Boys is about a group of boys who embark on a journey to take down superheroes who are selfish, arrogant, and misuse of their powers.

The Boys is a series that perfectly portrays the meaning of good and evil in the world.

It was nominated for 6 Primetime Emmys and received various accolades.

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Stars: Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jessie T. Usher, Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Jensen Ackles, Dominique McElligott, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Aya Cash, Laz Alonso, Colby Minifie, Tomer Capone, Claudia Doumit

Created by: Eric Kripke

No. of seasons: 3

Genre: Satire, Black comedy, Superhero, Action, Drama

Stream on: Amazon Prime

9. The Wheel of Time (2021)

Get ready to see some magic and fantasy world in one of the best TV shows of 2021 - The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time is based on the book series written by Robert Jordan and follows the lives of five young villagers whose lives change completely when they cross paths with Moiraine. She reveals a truth to them that shocks them, and now they have to decide whether to trust this woman or not.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Stars: Zoë Robins, Rosamund Pike, Marcus Rutherford, Daniel Henney, Kate Fleetwood, Hammed Animashaun, Madeleine Madden, Barney Harris, Sophie Okonedo, Josha Stradowski, Kae Alexander, Priyanka Bose

Created by: Rafe Judkins

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Fantasy

Stream on: Amazon Prime

10. Wayne (2019)

Wayne is one of the greatest TV shows of all time about a teenager Harry who embarks on a journey with his friend Dal to get back his father's car that was stolen before his demise.

Wayne was canceled after its first season, and the first season got released on Amazon Prime in 2020.

Wayne got the award for Best Cinematography in TV Comedy at the Canadian Society of Cinematographers Awards 2020.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Stars: Joshua J. Williams, Mark McKenna, Ciara Bravo

Created by: Shawn Simmons

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Action, Comedy

Stream on: Amazon Prime

11. Hawkeye (2021)

Hawkeye is one of the most popular Marvel TV shows based on Marvel Comics' superhero Hawkeye.

One year after Avengers: Endgame, Clint Barton needs to partner with Kate to face enemies.

If you love watching superhero TV shows, then watch Hawkeye as it has action, adventure, comedy, crime, and thrill.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Stars: Tony Dalton, Jeremy Renner, Aleks Paunovic, Hailee Steinfeld, Linda Cardellini, Fra Fee, Vera Farmiga, Brian d'Arcy James, Florence Pugh, Simon Callow, Piotr Adamczyk, Zahn McClarnon, Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio

Created by: Jonathan Igla

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Comedy, Superhero, Action, Crime, Adventure

Stream on: Disney+

12. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a comedy-drama TV show about a young mother who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

After her husband leaves her, she needs to decide if she wants to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian or not.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is one of the best TV shows on Amazon Prime and has won 20 Primetime Emmys.

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Stars: Marin Hinkle, Rachel Brosnahan, Kevin Pollak, Alex Borstein, Jane Lynch, Michael Zegen, Luke Kirby, Tony Shalhoub, Caroline Aaron

Created by: Amy Sherman-Palladino

No. of seasons: 4

Genre: Period comedy, Drama

Stream on: Amazon Prime

13. Dark (2017)

If you want to watch a TV show that keeps you glued to your Television, then you must watch Dark.

It is a German sci-fi mystery TV series on Netflix created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese.

When two children disappear in a small German town, a mysterious relationship among the four families is exposed.

Dark is full of suspense, mystery, and tragedy and will keep you entertained throughout.

A warning - be fully attentive while watching this TV show if you miss even one scene, you will not be able to understand a lot of things.

Dark was ranked the 58th greatest TV series of the 21st Century by the BBC in 2021.

It has won 8 awards and is one of the best TV shows on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Stars: Julika Jenkins, Louis Hofmann, Lisa Vicari, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel, Mark Waschke, Andreas Pietschmann, Lisa Kreuzer, Gina Alice Stiebitz, Maja Schöne, Karoline Eichhorn

Created by: Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese

No. of seasons: 3

Genre: Tragedy, Sci-fi, Mystery, Thriller

Stream on: Netflix

14. Paranormal (2020)

Packed with suspense, mystery, and paranormal activities, this is one of the best TV shows of all time.

Paranormal follows Doctor Refaat Ismail, a hematologist who faces various supernatural events.

The show became one of the most-watched TV shows in the "Top 10 in Egypt Today". In fact, it was the first-ever Egyptian TV series to reach the Top 10 Charts of Netflix.

The series will keep you engaged throughout as the end of every episode will make you want to know what's going to happen next.

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Stars: Samma Ibrahim, Ahmed Amin, Aya Samaha, Reem Abd El Kader, Razane Jammal

Written by: Ahmed Khaled Tawfik

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Supernatural, Horror

Stream on: Netflix

15. House of Cards (2013)

This Emmy-winning political thriller drama is about a politician who will leave no stone unturned to conquer Washington, D.C.

House of Cards is one of the best TV shows ever made and has won 7 Primetime Emmys.

The TV series also won eight Golden Globe Award nominations and is a popular show to binge-watch.

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Stars: Michael Kelly, Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright

Created by: Beau Willimon

No. of seasons: 6

Genre: Political Drama, Thriller

Stream on: Netflix

16. Westworld (2016)

Westworld is a sci-fi drama TV series that is set in the near future, wherein a group of android "hosts" behave as per carefully planned scripts.

Westworld is one of the best TV shows on HBO Max and won 7 Primetime Emmys.

This sci-fi series was lauded by critics, with most of the praise directed at visuals, themes, music, performances, and narrative.

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Stars: Jeffrey Wright, Evan Rachel Wood, Luke Hemsworth, Thandiwe Newton, Simon Quarterman, James Marsden, Angela Sarafyan, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Shannon Woodward, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Rodrigo Santoro, Ben Barnes

Created by: Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy

No. of seasons: 4

Genre: Drama, Western, Sci-fi, Dystopian

Stream on: HBO Max

17. Squid Game (2021)

When hundreds of people who have to pay off huge loans are invited to compete in children's games, they don't realize that a tempting prize and deadly stakes await them.

Upon release, Squid Game became hugely popular worldwide and won 29 prestigious awards.

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Stars: Wi Ha-joon, Lee Jung-jae, Heo Sung-tae, Park Hae-soo, Anupam Tripathi, HoYeon Jung, Kim Joo-Ryoung, O Yeong-su

Created by: Hwang Dong-hyuk

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Horror, Survival, Action, Thriller, Drama

Stream on: Netflix

18. Veronica Mars (2004)

Veronica Mars is one of the best TV shows on Hulu and revolves around Veronica who sets out to solve the mysteries in the town of Neptune after her best buddy is murdered, and her father loses his job.

Veronica Mars is one of the best TV shows for teens as it has drama and mystery that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

The TV show won 6 awards and is a must-watch.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Stars: Teddy Dunn, Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Percy Daggs III, Kyle Gallner, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Chris Lowell, Sydney Tamiia Poitier, Julie Gonzalo, Francis Capra, Tina Majorino

Created by: Rob Thomas

No. of seasons: 4

Genre: Neo-noir, Drama, Teen drama, Mystery

Stream on: Hulu

19. Cobra Kai (2018)

Cobra Kai is a series that's a perfect blend of comedy, drama, and Martial Arts.

It revolves around rivals Johnny and Daniel who take part in the All Valley Karate Tournament, and then thirty-four years later, their rivalry reignites when Johnny opens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo.

Cobra Kai got nominated for 6 Primetime Emmys, and to date is considered one of the best Netflix shows.

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Stars: Courtney Henggeler, Ralph Macchio, Mary Mouser, William Zabka, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Martin Kove, Thomas Ian Griffith, Tanner Buchanan, Vanessa Rubio, Jacob Bertrand

Created by: Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz

No. of seasons: 4

Genre: Comedy Drama and Martial Arts

Stream on: Netflix

20. Batman: The Animated Series (1992)

If you love the DC Comics superhero Batman, then you must watch the classic TV show Batman: The Animated Series.

This TV series is about Bruce Wayne who vows to bring law and order to Gotham city after the cold-blooded murder of his affluent parents.

Batman: The Animated Series won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less) at the Primetime Emmy Awards 1993.

This is without any doubt one of the best anime TV shows on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

Voices of: Bob Hastings, Kevin Conroy, Loren Lester, Arleen Sorkin, Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Robert Costanzo, and Mark Hamill

Created by: Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm

No. of seasons: 4

Genre: Adventure, Crime, Thriller, Pulp Noir, Action, Superhero

Stream on: HBO Max

21. Only Murders in the Building (2021)

This crime thriller TV show's story revolves around three strangers who are obsessed with true crime, and their lives change when they get caught in one.

Only Murders in the Building won 7 awards and is one of the best Hulu TV shows ever made.

The series received positive reviews from critics, who praised the show for its performances, comedic approach, and crime fiction.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Stars: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Amy Ryan, Martin Short, Cara Delevingne, and Aaron Dominguez

Created by: Steve Martin and John Hoffman

No. of seasons: 2

Genre: Comedy, Mystery

Stream on: Hulu

22. True Detective (2014)

As the name suggests, True Detectives follows the lives of detectives who use unconventional methods to chase criminals.

This crime drama TV show has won 5 Primetime Emmys and is one of the best thriller-drama TV shows on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Stars of Season 1: Michelle Monaghan, Matthew McConaughey, Tory Kittles, Woody Harrelson, Michael Potts

Created by: Nic Pizzolatto

No. of seasons: 3

Genre: Crime drama, Gothic, Anthology, Mystery, Neo-noir, Detective, Thriller

Stream on: HBO Max

23. American Gods (2017)

American Gods is one of the best fantasy TV shows on Starz, and is based on the novel of the same name written by Neil Gaiman in 2001.

The show is about an ex-convict Shadow who is hired by a mysterious man "Wednesday" as his bodyguard and finds himself in a strange world where there is a rivalry between New Gods and the Old Gods.

This series received two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Special Visual Effects and Outstanding Main Title Design.

American Gods won 6 awards and is one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Stars: Crispin Glover, Ricky Whittle, Pablo Schreiber, Emily Browning, Orlando Jones, Demore Barnes, Bruce Langley, Omid Abtahi, Yetide Badaki, Mousa Kraish, Ian McShane, Ashley Reyes

Created by: Bryan Fuller and Michael Green

No. of seasons: 3

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Stream on: Starz

Other honorable mentions of the best TV shows of all time:

Narcos (2015) Lost (2004) The Haunting of Hill House (2018) The Crown (2016) You (2018)

Binge-watching the best TV shows is a favorite time pass of most people these days, so add these TV series to your bucket list and watch them one by one to get entertained.

