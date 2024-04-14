Sabrina Carpenter Drops Music Video of New Single Espresso Ahead Of Her Coachella Performance; See Here

Before Sabrina Carpenter jets off to rock the stage at Coachella, she's treating her fans to a delightful new single titled Espresso. The story behind this catchy tune is as charming as it gets. Picture this: Sabrina finds herself in France, of all places, when the magic happens. Chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she spills the beans about how the French vibes seeped into the song's DNA, infusing it with that special excitement of globe-trotting adventures.

The songwriting process? Lightning-fast

Sabrina recalls it being a whirlwind of creativity, and boy, does it show in the finished product! From the get-go, Espresso exudes this infectious energy that just makes you want to get up and dance. But here's the real kicker: It's brimming with personality. And that's what makes it so darn fun to belt out live on stage, surrounded by a roaring crowd. It's like a sneak peek into Sabrina's world, her sense of humor and all, wrapped up in a catchy melody.

“Weirdly enough, ended up writing this song in France, and I think that that probably had a little bit of inspiration to how the song ended up feeling,” the pop star told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe of the track.

She added, “It just had that excitement and that energy of almost kind of traveling the world. We wrote it in France, and I remember it being a very, very quick process. I mean, from start to finish, I think that’s why you can kind of feel how fun it is. And I think for me, there was something really exciting about the fact that there was so much personality throughout the entire song, because those are the ones that are really, really fun to sing live with a crowd. Those are the ones that people, I think when they don’t know my music or who I am or anything, they can just tune in to a single song and kind of leave with a better idea of my sense of humor.”

Sabrina Carpenter to Light Up Coachella Stage Alongside Star-Studded Lineup

The multi-talented Sabrina Carpenter, known for her role in Girl Meets World, is gearing up for an electrifying performance at this year's Coachella festival. And she's not alone in the lineup of stellar artists set to grace the stage across both weekends. With headliners like Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator, plus a much-anticipated reunion concert from No Doubt, this year's Coachella is shaping up to be epic.

But wait, there's more! Alongside Sabrina, you can catch performances from a diverse array of artists, including Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, J Balvin, Blur, and Ice Spice, just to name a few. The excitement kicks off this Friday, April 12th, and trust me, you won't want to miss a beat.

Sabrina's no stranger to the music scene either. Her last musical offering was the delightful holiday EP Fruitcake, released back in November 2023. And let's not forget the deluxe edition of her 2022 album Emails I Can't Send, which recently scored her first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with the infectious track Feather, soaring to No. 26 last month.

