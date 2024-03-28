What's Sabrina Carpenter's Dating History? Everything To Know About Her Past Relationships

The Feather singer, Sabrina Carpenter hails from America. She started with Law and Order: SVU and then worked in Fox’s Goodwin Games. She has specialized in Pop, teen pop, dance-pop, and electropop forms of music. She has written and sung a bunch of songs, but acting has also been a passion for her. One of her best works is the Netflix special Tall Girl and other films like Work It, Clouds and more have also earned her fame. However, Sabrina has been a private person about her dating life, hinting at it only in bits and pieces leaving it to her fans to decide. This makes the internet curious about who she is with. Fans have always been curious about Sabrina Carpenter’s dating history. Is she dating someone at present? Find out.

Sabrina Carpenter and Bradley Steven Perry

The Clouds singer and Mighty Mad were linked together in 2014 for the first time. In 2014 the Tall Girl alum revealed to J-14 that Perry had first asked her on a date. She spoke cheerfully, “[It was a] really unique way to ask someone out. [It was] like the pirate movies, like, they do the little bottles and they put notes in them and send them across the ocean, like one of those, and [he] put a note inside. It was cute.” The two shared pictures of each other on social media but media outlets later revealed that the two broke up after one year in 2015.

Sabrina Carpenter and Griffin Gluck

They first met on the sets of the Netflix film Tall Girl. In October 2019, the Work It singer indirectly confirmed her romance when she posted a picture of them in matching Halloween costumes via Instagram. In 2019, they even attended the premiere of Big Time Adolescence. Griffin Gluck starred alongside Pete Davidson in the film. While the two never confirmed their romance, the COVID-19 pandemic and its peak reportedly caused the two to separate in 2020.

Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett

24-year-old Sabrina and Basset were first linked in Summer 2020. They were spotted on a cute lunch laughing together. The American actor and Sabrina also attended many BLM protests in Los Angeles. Looks like Halloween is the charm for Sabrina to reveal her alleged boyfriends. The two were dressed up as Shark Boy and Lavagirl posting pictures about their co-ord outfits on Instagram. Bassett was also rumored to be dating Olivia Rodrigo at the same time. In 2021, Rodrigo-Bassett's breakup was confirmed when she dropped her debut single Driver’s License and added to the confusion of Carpenter’s romance with Bassett further. The two constantly supported each other’s careers openly. However, in December 2021, the Grey’s Anatomy actor revealed he was single in an interview with GQ.

Sabrina Carpenter and Dylan O’Brien

The Maze Runner star Dylan and Sabrina were also rumored to be dating. They were spotted going around the bustling city of New York City in September 2022. However, the two never confirmed their romance, nor did we ever find out when they got separated.

Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes

The Senorita sensation Shawn Mendes and Girl Meets World actress Carpenter were first linked in January 2023. The two were snapped together in Los Angeles. They were seen in February 2023, exiting the Gucci store in Beverly Hills. Rumors suggest the two were at a release party of Miley Cyrus. The Treat You Better singer openly claimed he was “not dating Sabrina” during an interview in March 2023, with Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard. The Mercy singer also got people confused when he wore a Green pendant, which is Sabrina’s birthstone, during the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sabrina Carpenter and David Dobrik

Sabrina was also linked to the YouTube star David Dobrikin in August 2023. The YouTuber had been a part of many controversies, especially for some of the vlogs he made. He was also with Elizabeth Shaila aka Liza Koshy for a long time before breaking up. But Dobrik and Carpenter were first seen at the restaurant TAO Chicago post their Lollapalooza performance. Sabrina laughed this off via Instagram two days later. She put a series of pictures from the event saying, “Sry i don’t date lollapaloozas.”

The Internet was divided over Sabrina’s relationship with Dobrik. Some fans thought she was shunning hookup rumors, while others thought this was her way to get out of the festival. In the concert, Carpenter again sang, “Turn that d–k to stone / Call me Medusa / Choking on him need Heimlich maneuver / Sorry I don’t date Lollapalooz-ers.”

Sabrina Carpenter has spoken about her “messy” dating life amidst rumors of being with Barry Koeghen on several occasions. The two were spotted at the Oscars Party in California. She has been open about not dating Barry and how the internet is wrong to set a “type” for her. She also reveals her views on relationships and people’s perceptions. At present, we do not know who Sabrina Carpenter is dating, however, while we find that out, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

