Sabrina Carpenter talked about her toughest breakup in 2021, which happened around the time she split from her ex, Joshua Bassett.

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about toughest breakup in 2021

During an April 11 episode of Apple 1’s New Music Daily, Sabrina Carpenter, 24, told Zane Lowe, "I was heartbroken two years ago. I was in a really, really different mental place,” she added, “For me, that was truly my first heartbreak. And so I think when you’re going through something like that, you question everything about yourself and take it really personally.”

After the split, Carpenter felt unsure about herself and started doubting her instincts and self-worth. She expressed during the interview that the “ability to move throughout a room without questioning if people’s opinions are more important than you’re own.” Her new song, Espresso, reflects her breakup experience and where she is in life now.

Carpenter shares, "That’s why even just ‘my give a f-ks are on vacation,’ it’s such a simple funny line, but so much of this song really kind of gets to a place where it really measures up with where I’m at right now, and you have to go through life to get there,” she added, “I think there’s a big difference between two years ago and now, but I’m just having fun now, which I think is the biggest difference.”

Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's relationship

Rumors of Carpenter dating Bassett started in June 2020 when they were seen together at a protest. This raised eyebrows because many thought Bassett was dating Olivia Rodrigo. While neither confirmed their relationship with Bassett, both hinted at it in their music. Rodrigo's song Driver’s License mentioned a "blonde" who was "so much older than me," while Carpenter's Skin included lyrics like “Maybe we could’ve been friends / If I met you in another life.”

Carpenter clarified on The Late Late Show with James Corden that Skin wasn't a diss track. Later, she released Skinny Dipping, about finding closure after a breakup. She hinted at being single on TikTok, saying she was looking for love.

Carpenter has been linked to actor Barry Keoghan since December 2023.

