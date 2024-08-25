Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Falling In Love While Growing Older: ‘Don’t Want This To Sound Sad But...’

Sabrina Carpenter got up close and personal! She opened up about her thoughts on falling in love during the August 23 episode of Chicken Shop Date.

Carpenter, was questioned on if she found it easy to fall in love. “Such a great question to spring on me in this chicken shop,” Carpenter noted. “When I was younger, I fell in love very easily. Now, I fall in love more — I don’t want this to sound sad but I fall in love with some more knowledge.”

The Expresso singer further noted that according to her, love is the most beautiful thing and the most painful thing in the world at the same time. But the beauty of love overpowers the pain.

Carpenter previously told Interview Magazine in May 2021. “I would hope that whoever I marry is a fan. And I hope that I’m the biggest fan of the person that I marry.”

Carpenter’s first boyfriend was fellow Disney Channel alum Bradley Steven Perry, whom she dated for one year beginning in 2014. She has since been linked to Griffin Gluck, Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes, and David Dobrik.

Then her most notable and public romance began when she started seeing actor Barry Keoghan after they met at a fall 2023 party during Paris Fashion Week. Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have made headlines this year with their public appearances. The pop star also made her relationship official in the music video of Please Please Please, featuring the Saltburn actor.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, she described the music video which featured the actor as “one of the best experiences” she’s ever had. “I’m very honored and I got to work with such a great actor,”

Keoghan and Carpenter first sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a dinner date in LA in December. In February they attended the Grammy Awards together and were seen kissing later that night. Although neither of them talked about their relationship on record, after the release of the duo's music video, she only had all the good things to say about their partner.

However, in recent weeks, there have been rumors going on that the couple has hit a rough patch in their union and reportedly called off their relationship. But, as per US Weekly, Keoghan shut down by “liking” one of her August Instagram updates about the release of Short n’ Sweet. The album, which features “Please Please Please,” dropped on August 23.

