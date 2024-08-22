Sabrina Carpenter Talks Manifesting Her Destiny: 'I Always Knew This Was My Path'

Sabrina Carpenter’s dreams are coming true with her new album Short n’ Sweet, a fresh music video, and an upcoming world tour, all driven by her powerful belief in manifestation.

By Seema Sinha
Updated on Aug 22, 2024  |  01:16 PM IST |  2.1K
Instagram
Sabrina Carpenter (Instagram)

While Sabrina Carpenter wasn’t always sure when her career would take off, she always knew what she wanted to do in life. “I don’t know how to describe it,” she told Paper Magazine in her cover story interview before getting into the details of the manifestation work she did for her career.

“When you are a child and you just have a feeling of, ‘I know I’m going to do this someday. I know I’m going to do this for the rest of my life. I know this is the path I need to follow, whatever that means for me, and whatever success that means for me is what I’m destined for,’” Carpenter recalled thinking at a young age. “I will say I’m a little bit of a freak manifester sometimes,” she added.

“I always knew deep down that this was something I would do with my life, and I didn’t ever really doubt that, even when s*** was hitting the ceiling fan,” the Espresso singer noted of her musical career.

The Nonsense performer is all set to drop her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, on Friday, August 23.


She announced the 12-track project in June and has since released two singles from the forthcoming record: the aforementioned Espresso, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and Please Please Please, which peaked at No. 1. On Friday, alongside her highly anticipated album, Carpenter will also release the music video for Taste, one of her 12 compositions on the record, featuring Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

Carpenter has North American tour dates planned between September and November 2024 in support of her LP. She’ll then head to the UK and Europe in 2025.

FAQ

When is Sabrina Carpenter’s new album being released?
Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, is set to release on August 23.
How many tracks are on the album?
The album features 12 tracks.
When will the music video for Taste be released?
The music video for Taste will be released alongside the album on August 23.
About The Author
Seema Sinha

