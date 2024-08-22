Sabrina Carpenter Teases Taste Music Video Featuring Jenna Ortega, Seemingly Inspired By Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 Horror Film Psycho; WATCH

After dropping two chart-busting singles, Espresso and Please Please Please, from her forthcoming album Short n' Sweet, due August 23, Sabrina Carpenter shared a teaser for the music video of her third composition, Taste, featuring Jenna Ortega, on Wednesday, August 21.

In the 16-second preview of the song shared on her social media, Carpenter is seen grabbing a knife from a bed full of weapons. She then enters the foyer of a massive mansion and heads up to the bathroom, where she finds the Wednesday actress and her fellow Disney Channel alum canoodling with a man under the shower. Carpenter proceeds to charge at Ortega with the weapon as fear takes over her eyes.

Sabrina is credited as one of the songwriters for Taste, alongside Julia Michaels and Amy Allen. Ian Kirkpatrick and John Ryan produced the song, and Dave Meyers directed the music video, which visibly references Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 horror film Psycho.

“I’ve been known to share,” she sings on the track, according to Paper Magazine. “You’ll have to taste me when he’s kissing you.”

“I’ll write any song,” the 25-year-old pop star said when asked about the song’s supposedly racy subject matter. “It doesn’t mean I’ll put it out, but I’ll write it. I think the series of unfortunate events I’ve encountered in relationships are no secret to people who know me or think they know me.”

The tracklist for Short n' Sweet also includes Good Graces, Sharpest Tools, Coincidence, Bed Chem, Dumb & Poetic, Slim Pickins, Juno, Lie to Girls, and Don’t Smile.

Sabrina’s post-album release plans include a tour through North America in support of her LP. Jenna Ortega, for her part, will be seen in Beetlejuice 2 alongside Michael Keaton, Tim Burton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, and more. The film is set to arrive on September 6, nearly 30 years after the original cult classic was released.

