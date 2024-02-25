SAG Awards 2024: Bradley Cooper Crashes Jessica Chastain's Interview, Says 'We're In The Same Kids Group!'

Bradley Cooper surprises Jessica Chastain during her SAG Awards interview, sharing a heartwarming moment, and further teasing his future projects.

By Vivek Kumar
Published on Feb 25, 2024  |  10:14 PM IST |  328
Getty Images
Bradley Cooper and Jessica Chastain (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards witnessed a delightful moment when Bradley Cooper unexpectedly crashed Jessica Chastain's interview on the red carpet. What followed was a heartwarming exchange between the two accomplished actors, revealing a glimpse of their camaraderie amidst the glitz and glamor of the event, as Chastian claimed that they both fall in the same kid's group. 

Bradley Cooper crashed Jessica Chastain's interview 

As Elaine Welteroth conducted Jessica Chastain's interview for Netflix’s SAG Awards red carpet pre-show, Bradley Cooper made a spontaneous appearance, injecting warmth into the conversation. Chastain, a mother of two, humorously disclosed their shared connection, stating, "We’re in the same kids group." Cooper, father to 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, concurred, emphasizing their long-standing friendship as Chastain added, “We have, like, a PTA.”

Cooper was nominated for the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role category for delivering a commendable performance in Maestro. Jessica Chastain not only congratulated Cooper for his critically acclaimed performance but also revealed that she fed upon the scenes of Maestro on Cooper’s phone way before its release. “She’s been so supportive for years,” Cooper stated, with respect to his strong relationship with Jessica.

Related Stories

Will Barbenheimer lose to Taylor Swift in Box Office Achievement category?
entertainment
Will Barbenheimer lose to Taylor Swift in Box Office Achievement category?
Deepika Padukone lauds Bradley Cooper's acting in Maestro
entertainment
Deepika Padukone lauds Bradley Cooper's acting in Maestro

ALSO READ: Why Was Bradley Cooper 'Terrified' About His TV Debut In Sex and the City? Actor Reveals

Advertisement

Bradley Cooper in Maestro (IMDb)

Jessica Chastain interviewed Bradley Cooper about his upcoming feats 

The interaction took a professional turn as Welteroth asked Chastain to hijack the interview and ask questions, if any, to her friend, Cooper. Chastain went ahead and interrogated Cooper about his upcoming ventures which will follow his two major hits, A Star Is Born and Maestro. She questioned, “I don’t want to ask him anything personal. What’s next? Because you’ve already done A Star Is Born. You’ve done Maestro, two masterpieces. How do you follow that up?"

In response, Cooper playfully mentioned, “I’m going to rest a little and see what happens.” Chastain playfully nudged Cooper for insights into his future projects asking, “Come on, give me a better answer than that!” She coaxed him for more than just a vague answer, which forced the global superstar to reveal that he will “hopefully do a movie with Will Arnett” for his upcoming feat. 

Bradley Cooper and Jessica Chastain (IMDb)

The impromptu exchange between Bradley Cooper and Jessica Chastain at the SAG Awards 2024 not only showcased their professional camaraderie but also provided a glimpse into their genuine bond. 

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2024: Penelope Cruz Reveals She Fangirls Over Meryl Streep, Calls Her 'Favorite Actress'

Advertisement

FAQs

Who is Bradley Cooper dating?
Bradley Cooper is rumored to be dating model Gigi Hadid.
What was Bradley Cooper's first major movie?
Bradley Cooper's breakthrough role was as a reckless teacher in the comedy film The Hangover (2009).
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Vivek Kumar
Vivek Kumar
Content Writer
Linkedin

Vivek Kumar is a young, enthusiastic writer with a natural talent for expressing his thoughts through writing. Currently

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles