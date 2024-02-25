SAG Awards 2024: Penelope Cruz Reveals She Fangirls Over Meryl Streep, Calls Her 'Favorite Actress'

At the star-studded 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Penélope Cruz, known for her remarkable talent and stunning performances, revealed her deep admiration for iconic actress, Meryl Streep. In a candid moment on the red carpet, Cruz expressed her genuine love for Strep, showcasing that even established stars like herself can't help but be starstruck by the awe of Meryl Streep.

During an interview with PEOPLE ’s Janine Rubenstein and Entertainment Weekly’s Patrick Gomez, Penélope Cruz, aged 50, couldn't contain her excitement as she spoke about encountering Meryl Streep once again. Cruz, who was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Laura Ferrari in Ferrari, confessed that she rushes to hug Streep whenever she sees her. “I just saw Meryl again, and she’s the one that I always rush to hug. She’s always so sweet and so kind. She’s my favorite actress of all time,” Cruz shared.

Penélope Cruz opens up about her all-time favorite actress, Meryl Streep

Cruz's admiration for Meryl Streep is not newfound. In a previous interview at the 2023 BAFTA Life In Pictures event in London, as retrieved via Deadline , where Cruz was honored, she expressed her eagerness to collaborate with Streep. When asked whom she was most eager to work with for the first time, Cruz promptly named Streep, showcasing her immense respect for the legendary actress. She humorously mentioned that she's always pleading with her agents to take her to Streep's set, even if it's just to bring her coffee.

Cruz confessed, “Meryl Streep, I’m always begging my agents to take me to her set, just to bring her coffee or anything. Every time I see her, I run to hug her. And she’s so patient because every time I act like this is the first time I do it. The other day she received a very, very important award and then she named me in the speech and I could not believe it. And I watched it twenty times to make sure. It was like she knows that I exist, you know? She is my number one number one hero and would love to work with her.”

Penélope Cruz's candid admission about her admiration for Meryl Streep at the SAG Awards 2024 sheds light on the genuine fan moments experienced by even the most celebrated actors in the industry. Despite their collaboration being limited to a charity magazine shoot in the past, Cruz's sincere admiration for Streep exemplifies the deep connections between these two Hollywood stars. In the end, Cruz's fangirl moment serves as a reminder that even stars have their own idols and moments of awe-inspired reverence.

