Jessica Chastain Opens Up About Influence Interstellar Had on the Audience; Says, ‘People Just Yell, Murph at Me’

Jessica Chastain is well aware of the effect she had on viewers as the lead in the space opera Interstellar (2014). Speaking with PEOPLE on April 13 at the Tenth Breakthrough Prize event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Chastain mentioned that more than ten years later, her character from the movie is still very much on people’s minds.

Jessica Chastain reveals what fans call her

“I’ve had a lot of people just yell, ‘Murph’ at me,” she said, adding, “‘Murph.’” A lot of the time, I’m like, ‘Yes, physics.’” In the Academy Award-winning movie, Chastain portrayed Murphy 'Murph' Cooper, an adventurous NASA scientist who, along with her father, Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), uses a wormhole to fly across the galaxy in an attempt to save humanity from the end of the Earth.

In addition to fans expressing their admiration for Chastain in Interstellar, the actress said that some couples have given her the ultimate tribute by naming their kids after Murph. Many couples have informed me that they have named their kids Murph after the movie Interstellar. "I thought, 'Maybe this indicates that it will benefit science',” Chastain joked. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The actress added that she hopes Guiletta, her kid, will eventually learn to love science. She said, “A theoretical physicist, that is to say. Yes, my daughter. Come on, let’s go!” The celebrity also mused, “I wish I had known how glamorous science could be when I was younger.”

Advertisement

Chastain previously discussed her daughter’s goals in a 2022 interview with Marie Clare. She has mostly kept her children with her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, out of the spotlight.

Jessica said, "When you're talking to kids it's like, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?'" The actress added, " 'I want to be a ballerina.' And she (Chastain's daughter) was like, 'I want to be a mama.' And I was like, 'That's a great thing to be. But you know, you can be more than one thing.' She's like, 'What do you mean?'"

“Well, look at me, honey,” I said. “I am a mother. Actress is what I do. I produce things. I own my own business. I’m a companion. I’m a chef. I began enumerating everything,” Chastain went on at the moment, revealing she told her daughter further: “Like, I am many things, so you can be whatever you want.”

ALSO READ: Mothers' Instinct Trailer: Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain reunite in 60s set thriller; Here's everything we know so far

Jessica Chastain’s filmography

Jessica Chastain’s recent project, Mothers’ Instinct, is a feature film written and directed by renowned cinematographer Benoît Delhomme, making his directorial debut. The film is partially based on the Belgian film version of the 2012 thriller Derrière la haine (Behind the Hate) by Barbara Abel.

The entire Betty Draper feminine mystique is embodied by Hathaway and Chastain, who play affluent stay-at-home moms, Celine and Alice, respectively. They are friends with identical picture-perfect lives, each with a devoted nine-year-old son, a sturdy commuter husband (played by Josh Charles and Anders Danielsen Lie), and a terrible hidden trauma. However, tragedy awakens vengeful obsession and unjustified distrust.

There are two categories: range and Jessica Chastain’s list of roles. As a Juilliard-trained performer who has dominated the stage and screen, acted in independent passion projects and mega-blockbusters, and starred in two different bio-dramas about well-known women named Tammy, Chastain has established herself as one of Hollywood’s most dedicated and accomplished artists over the past ten years.

TV writer/producer John Wells offered her a holding agreement during her final year at Juilliard, and she went on to work on three of his TV projects. Jessica is still involved in theatre; she has performed in plays such as Othello, The Cherry Orchard, Rodney’s Wife, and Salome. She works in theatre, cinema, and television and splits her time between New York and Los Angeles.

Advertisement

She had a busy year in the movie business in 2011. She received multiple nominations and wins, including a nomination for the 2012 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for The Help.

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2024: Bradley Cooper Crashes Jessica Chastain's Interview, Says 'We're In The Same Kids Group!'