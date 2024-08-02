Sarah Jessica Parker Enjoys Family Time With Husband Matthew Broderick And Three Kids At 2024 Paris Olympics; Son James Shares RARE pics

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick recently relished family time with their three kids at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Son James, 21, shared rare photos of their adventures.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Aug 02, 2024  |  04:40 PM IST |  492
James Broderick Instagram
Sarah Jessica Parker with husband Matthew Broderick, son James, and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion at the 2024 Paris Olympics (via James' Instagram)

The 2024 Paris Olympics is a gift that has not stopped giving ever since its inauguration on Friday, July 27. Most recently, we were offered a close glimpse at Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s family, courtesy of their 21-year-old son, James.

It looks like the family of five—including Parker, 59; Broderick, 62; James; and his twin sisters, Tabitha and Loretta, 15—all gathered to cheer for Team USA at the Summer Olympics as part of their Parisian escapade. “Pretty cool!” James captioned his Thursday, August 1, Instagram carousel, which included the picture in question of him and his family.


Parker dressed up in an all-white breezy summer dress and a pair of black sunnies as she held her son’s arm, which was wrapped around her shoulder in the snap. The two girls, however, decided to dress down in cool athletic apparel like their brother and father. Among the collection of snaps James shared was also a selfie of the sibling trio at one of the games.

TV personality and chef Guy Fieri also made an unexpected cameo in one of James’ pictures. The duo smiled ear to ear with a view of the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Fieri, however, wasn’t the only famous face the family ran into while on a trip to the City of Lights. Jennifer Hudson had a Sex and the City reunion with Parker in Paris earlier this week.


“Look who I ran into in Paris!!” Hudson captioned a photo of the two on Instagram, adding, “Carrie and Louise reunited at last!” as a reference to their character names in the 2008 movie.

Advertisement

Hoda Kotb also bumped into the And Just Like That star recently, and their meeting was documented by Today and later posted on Instagram.

Broderick and Parker, who have been married since 1997, are known to keep their children away from the spotlight, except for a few red-carpet appearances alongside their parents over the years. Tabitha and Marion, for example, most recently attended the Hocus Pocus 2 and Some Like It Hot premieres in 2020, and their brother, James, attended the No Hard Feelings premiere with his dad in June 2023.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Sarah Jessica Parker Movies And TV Shows As Actress Turns 59

FAQ

What did Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick do at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The couple, along with their three children, attended the Olympics to cheer for Team USA as part of their Parisian adventure.
How do Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick typically handle media exposure of their children?
Parker and Broderick generally keep their children away from the spotlight, with only occasional red-carpet appearances.
Who shared a glimpse of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s family?
Their 21-year-old son, James, shared a glimpse of the family during the Olympics.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles