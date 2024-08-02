Sarah Jessica Parker Enjoys Family Time With Husband Matthew Broderick And Three Kids At 2024 Paris Olympics; Son James Shares RARE pics

The 2024 Paris Olympics is a gift that has not stopped giving ever since its inauguration on Friday, July 27. Most recently, we were offered a close glimpse at Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s family, courtesy of their 21-year-old son, James.

It looks like the family of five—including Parker, 59; Broderick, 62; James; and his twin sisters, Tabitha and Loretta, 15—all gathered to cheer for Team USA at the Summer Olympics as part of their Parisian escapade. “Pretty cool!” James captioned his Thursday, August 1, Instagram carousel, which included the picture in question of him and his family.

Parker dressed up in an all-white breezy summer dress and a pair of black sunnies as she held her son’s arm, which was wrapped around her shoulder in the snap. The two girls, however, decided to dress down in cool athletic apparel like their brother and father. Among the collection of snaps James shared was also a selfie of the sibling trio at one of the games.

TV personality and chef Guy Fieri also made an unexpected cameo in one of James’ pictures. The duo smiled ear to ear with a view of the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Fieri, however, wasn’t the only famous face the family ran into while on a trip to the City of Lights. Jennifer Hudson had a Sex and the City reunion with Parker in Paris earlier this week.

“Look who I ran into in Paris!!” Hudson captioned a photo of the two on Instagram, adding, “Carrie and Louise reunited at last!” as a reference to their character names in the 2008 movie.

Hoda Kotb also bumped into the And Just Like That star recently, and their meeting was documented by Today and later posted on Instagram.

Broderick and Parker, who have been married since 1997, are known to keep their children away from the spotlight, except for a few red-carpet appearances alongside their parents over the years. Tabitha and Marion, for example, most recently attended the Hocus Pocus 2 and Some Like It Hot premieres in 2020, and their brother, James, attended the No Hard Feelings premiere with his dad in June 2023.

