Scrubs Cast Enjoys Mini Reunion More Than A Decade After Show Came To An End; See Here

Scrubs had its glorious run from 2001 to 2010. The series made a mark in the audience’s mind with its interesting plot and creative flair. The popular show's premise is about an intern John Dorian starting his medical career in a hospital. There he gets to experience more about profession, friendship, and life.

As per People, during the ATX TV festival held in 2022, Bill Lawrence, the creator of the show, who played the Janitor in the series, revealed that the show will be returning, He said, “We are going to do it — because we are lucky enough that people care,". He added, "If you ever have an excuse to work with people that you would want to spend time with anyways — run to it. It's the greatest thing about this gift.”

Now that the cast unofficially had a mini-reunion, fans got excited to see them together posing for a photo. Many fans felt nostalgic and reminisced about the iconic series.

More about the photo shared on Social Media

John C. McGinley, who portrayed Perry Cox in the iconic sitcom, took to X and posted a group photo that included Zach Braff, Christa Miller and Sarah Chalke along with Amanda Kloots who also joined the group. McGinley captioned this picture as, "Getting the band back together!"

Later Christa Miller shared the same picture on her Instagram handle in a joint post with Amanda Kloots. She captioned the photo, “Impromptu pizza party with my Scrubs.”

Lawrence who was absent in the picture, commented, “Was not invited. Weird.”

…getting the band back together! pic.twitter.com/QUDThCXkD2 — John C. McGinley (@JohnCMcGinley) April 15, 2024

Fans get excited as the group poses together

Fans were ecstatic to see the cast reuniting. One user on Instagram wrote, “Warms my heart.” While another fan seemingly anticipating the show's return commented, “It’s happening!!!!”. Another fan wrote, “FOR THE LOVE OF GOOD PLEASE JUST GIVE US A REBOOT.”.

Some missed the cast members missing in the picture. One wrote, “Missing Dr. Turk Turklerton and Nurse Carla Turklerton.” This picture made many fans go back and enjoy the sitcom again.

Fans will never stop expressing their love for the series as expectations for a reboot are just increasing each day. This picture may have served as an alleged hint at a potential reboot.

While there were talks regarding the return of the show at the ATX TV festival in 2022, there are no other details about the potential reboot. However, we can still see the cast members occasionally working together and hanging out.

