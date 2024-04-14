What is Shawn Levy's Favorite Taylor Swift Song? Director Reveals

Shawn Levy wears many hats. He is a screenwriter, producer, director, and actor. Levy has worked in many genres but is widely known for directing the Night in the Museum franchise and as a producer on Netflix's all-time hit series Stranger Things. Levy is currently busy directing his upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and rumor has it that musical legend Taylor Swift is also making her MCU debut with it. Speaking of Taylor Swift, everyone on earth has at least one favorite Taylor Swift song, and this doesn’t exempt Levy as well. In an exclusive interview with People, the beloved director Shawn Levy revealed his favorite Taylor Swift song, and it’s quite an emotional one.

Shawn Levy reveals his favorite Taylor Swift song

Shawn Levy, the beloved director, is a Swiftie. He is rumored to be working with the Love Story hitmaker on his much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. It is impossible not to mention or talk about Taylor Swift with him. In a recent interview with People at CinemaCon 2024, the director revealed his favorite Taylor Swift song.

When asked which is his favorite Taylor Swift song, Levy replied, “I have four daughters. So, as a father, I am going to go to old school. It’s Never Grow Up. It has me weeping on the floor. It's a throwback.” Shawn Levy’s favorite song is from Swift’s third album, Speak Now.

Meanwhile, Levy first encountered Swift through Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively. The 14 time Grammy winner later requested Levy to play the role of her father in the video for All Too Well: The Short Film, which she directed.

Shawn Levy recently spoke about Taylor Swift’s part in Deadpool 3

Shawn Levy has not confirmed if Taylor Swift is going to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe breakthrough in his forthcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Award, he discussed rumors about Taylor Swift's involvement in an upcoming film.

ET probed the Director of the Year Award recipient on the matter, but he continued to avoid the question of Swift's role in the film. The 55-year-old cinematographer stated, "That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview; I'm going to literally walk about the frame and save myself; otherwise, Ryan's taking a hit on me."

Rumors concerning the Karma singer's involvement in the film first started circulating due to a close relationship with Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, but they escalated after Levy backed Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during a game last October. Meanwhile, Shawn Levy’s directorial Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.